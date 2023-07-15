Market Analysis: Outdoor Displays Market, Network Cameras Market, GPS Watches Market forecasted for 2023-2030

The Outdoor Displays Market is expected to grow from USD 858.00 Million in 2022 to USD 2049.68 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period.The Outdoor Displays market is a vast and rapidly-growing industry, and it caters to a wide range of customers, ranging from small businesses to large corporations. The target market for Outdoor Displays encompasses various sectors, including advertising, hospitality, sports, retail, and transportation. The major factors driving revenue growth in the Outdoor Displays market include the increasing popularity of outdoor events and advertising, the potential for higher visibility and brand awareness, and the need to enhance customer engagement.The latest trends in the Outdoor Displays market include the use of digital technologies, such as LED screens and interactive displays, to create dynamic and engaging experiences for customers. Additionally, there is a growing demand for sustainable and recyclable materials in outdoor displays, in response to global environmental concerns. The major challenges faced by the Outdoor Displays industry include the high cost of technology, the need for creative and attention-grabbing advertising strategies, and the potential for strict regulations regarding outdoor advertising.

They come in various types, including:

• LED

• LCD

LED displays are popular because of their high resolution, color clarity, and brightness, making them visible even in daylight. They are also energy-efficient and can be customized to different sizes and shapes. LCD displays, on the other hand, are ideal for displaying text and static images and are often found in transportation hubs, outdoor markets, and malls. Other outdoor display types include projection displays, plasma displays, and e-paper displays. All these displays provide businesses with an array of options for advertising products and services to their target audience.

Outdoor displays have found versatile applications in various industries like banking, corporate, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, and others. Banking and retail industries often use outdoor displays to draw attention to their promotions, deals, and services, with added features of being weather-proof and rugged. Corporate events and trade shows use outdoor displays for broadcasting live events, sponsor messages, and interactive displays.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the outdoor displays market in the coming years. The market share percent valuation of North America and Europe is projected to be around 33% and 29% respectively.In Asia-Pacific, the outdoor displays market is also anticipated to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for digital signage and outdoor advertising. The market share percent valuation for Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be around 26%.Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are also projected to have a significant market share percentage of around 6% and 4% respectively.

However, it's important to note that these market share percentages are subject to change based on various factors such as technological advancements, economic growth, and market trends in each region.

The outdoor displays market has seen significant growth over the years owing to the growing demand for outdoor advertising and digital signage. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several established players. Key players operating in the outdoor displays market include Samsung, LG, Barco, Kortek, Pro Display, Konka, Norton, Gleled, Panasonic, Genetouch, and Hisense.

According to reports, Samsung's revenue from the display and mobile business segment reached approximately $86.5 billion in 2020. LG's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 stood at approximately $17 billion, with its Home Entertainment division contributing a significant portion to the revenue.

The Network Cameras Market is expected to grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.The market for network cameras has steadily grown over the years due to the increasing demand for enhanced security and surveillance systems in various sectors including government institutions, commercial, and residential areas. The target market for network cameras includes end-users like small and medium-sized businesses, schools, hospitals, transportation, and retail outlets. These users aim to ensure safety, prevent crime, and monitor operations or employee activities. One of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the network cameras market is the increasing adoption of IP-based security systems. The switch from conventional analog cameras to network cameras, which offer improved image quality, remote access, and higher reliability, has been on the rise across several regions.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the Network Cameras market, accounting for approximately 60% of the market share in terms of revenue valuation. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and increasing investments in smart city projects. It is expected to account for approximately 20% of the market share in terms of revenue valuation. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness moderate growth in the Network Cameras market, with a combined market share of approximately 20% in terms of revenue valuation. Overall, the global Network Cameras market is expected to reach a market size of approximately $3.4 billion by 2030.

The global market for network cameras is highly competitive and fragmented, with several prominent players operating in the industry. These companies are constantly innovating and introducing new products and technologies to stay ahead of the competition. The major players in the market include Axis, Sony, Panasonic, Iqinvision, SAMSUNG, Canon, VIVO Tek, GE, Honeywell, D-Link, CISCO, Brickcom, Lorex, Smartwares Safety & Lighting, Bosch, Arecont Vision, ACTI, Hikvision Digital Technology, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Tianjin Tiandy Digital Technology, Shenzhen Sunell, and Beijing Hanbang Technology.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies from 2019-2020 are as follows:

- Axis: USD 1.17 billion

- Sony: USD 78.8 billion

- Panasonic: USD 70.8 billion

- Samsung: USD 208.5 billion

- Honeywell: USD 36.7 billion

The GPS Watches Market is expected to grow from USD 374.00 Million in 2022 to USD 813.44 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period.The GPS Watches market primarily caters to fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and individuals focused on health and wellness activities. These watches have gained immense popularity over the years due to their features and capabilities that make them ideal for tracking and monitoring fitness goals, outdoor activities, and sporting events. The market is also driven by the growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle, which has resulted in increased demand for wearable fitness technology.The major factors driving revenue growth in the GPS Watches market include the development of advanced tracking and monitoring capabilities such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and calorie tracking. These features have enabled consumers to personalize their fitness routines and get real-time feedback on their progress. The integration of GPS technology has also been a major driver of revenue growth, as it enables watch users to track their location and distance covered while engaging in outdoor activities such as running, cycling, and hiking.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the GPS watches market, holding the largest market share percent valuation. North America is expected to hold a significant share due to the high adoption of wearable technology and the presence of key players in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to have significant growth due to increased awareness and high disposable income. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth due to the growing popularity of fitness activities and increasing health consciousness among people. The market share of GPS watches in North America is expected to be around 38%, while in Europe, it is expected to be around 32% by 2026. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a market share of around 22% during the same time. Other regions like Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have a relatively smaller market share in the GPS watches market.

TomTom is a global leader in providing innovative navigation and mapping technologies as well as GPS watches. Garmin is a leading manufacturer of GPS enabled devices such as GPS watches for various applications such as running, cycling, swimming, and golf. Polar offers fitness watches with GPS tracking, heart rate monitors, and personalized training programs. Apple has integrated its fitness tracking app with GPS technology in its Apple Watch line.

In terms of sales revenue, Garmin reported sales of $3.76 billion in 2020, while Apple had a revenue of $111.44 billion in the same year. Timex reported sales of $112 million in 2019, while Polar had sales of $162 million in the same year.

