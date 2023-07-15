Market Analysis: 3D Displays Market, Embedded Displays Market, Position Sensors Market forecasted for 2023-2030

The 3D Displays Market is expected to grow from USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period.The target market for 3D displays encompasses a wide range of industries including healthcare, entertainment, gaming, advertising, and education. The increasing adoption of 3D displays in various applications such as medical imaging, virtual reality, and augmented reality is driving the revenue growth of the 3D displays market. Moreover, the demand for 3D displays in the entertainment industry is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the market.The latest trend in the 3D displays market is the increasing adoption of holographic displays. Holographic displays contain 3D images projected in space without the need for any type of glasses or headsets. This technology has garnered interest in advertising, entertainment and volumetric medical imaging. Additionally, the integration of 3D displays with touch screens and gesture sensing technology is expected to drive the growth of the 3D displays market.

The four types of 3D displays are:

• Liquid Emitting Diode (LED)

• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

LED uses backlight to illuminate the display, while OLED has self-illuminating pixels that produce richer colors and deeper blacks. DLP uses a chip with tiny mirrors to create images, and PDP uses ionized gas to produce light.

3D displays are used in various industry segments like automotive, aerospace and defense, gaming, retail, and others. In the automotive industry, 3D displays are used for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for advanced navigation, collision avoidance, and other driving safety features. In the aerospace and defense industry, 3D displays are used for simulations, training, and educational purposes. In the gaming industry, 3D displays offer an immersive experience to gamers. In the retail industry, 3D displays are used for virtual reality (VR) shopping and product demonstrations. In other industries, 3D displays are used in medical, architecture, and education.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to dominate the global 3D displays market in terms of market share. The North American region is expected to occupy a significant percentage of the market share due to a high demand for 3D displays in the entertainment sector. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced display technologies in various industries, such as healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics.As per the latest market analysis, the North American 3D displays market is expected to hold a market share of around 35% by the end of 2025. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a market share of over 40% by the same period. Other regions such as Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness significant market growth, but their market share percentage is likely to remain lower as compared to North America and Asia Pacific.

The 3D display market is highly competitive, with major companies such as AU Optronics, Dimenco, HannStar Display, Holografika, Innolux Corporation, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, Tridelity, Universal Display Corporation, and ViewSonic operating in the market. These companies offer various types of 3D displays such as autostereoscopic, stereoscopic, and holographic display technologies.

In terms of revenue, LG Electronics generated $47.5 billion in 2020, followed by Samsung Electronics with $223.5 billion, and Sony with $76.9 billion. ViewSonic Corporation reported a revenue of $1.27 billion in 2020.



The Embedded Displays Market is expected to grow from USD 2.70 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period.The Embedded Displays market targets a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial automation, and consumer electronics. With the advancements in technology, there is a growing demand for integrated displays that not only provide information but also enable communication and control. As a result, the Embedded Displays market is expected to witness significant revenue growth in the forecast period.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the Embedded Displays market is the increasing adoption of smart devices, such as smartphones and tablets, across various industries. This has led to the integration of touch screen and other advanced display technologies in devices, leading to an increased demand for embedded displays. Moreover, the growing demand for automation in industries is further contributing to the expansion of the Embedded Displays market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Embedded Displays market, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a market share of 42% in 2020 due to the demand for consumer electronics and automotive industries in countries like China, Japan, and India. North America and Europe are expected to hold a market share of 28% and 23%, respectively. The Middle East and Latin America are expected to have a smaller market share, at around 5% and 2%, respectively. Overall, the global Embedded Displays market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 24.4 billion by 2022, with the Asia-Pacific region being the main driver of growth.

The Embedded Displays Market is highly competitive with the presence of various prominent players. Some of the key players operating in the market are Avnet, AndersDX, Multitouch, Esterel Technologies, Planar Systems, Altia, ENEA AB, Green Hills Software, Intel, and Microsoft.

Sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies (in USD billion) include:

- Intel: 72 billion

- Microsoft: 110 billion

- Planar Systems: 0.34 billion

- Avnet: 14.7 billion

- Green Hills Software: 0.157 billion

The Position Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 2.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.The position sensors market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven primarily by the increasing demand for accurate and reliable position sensing technologies across various industries worldwide. Position sensors are used widely in industrial automation, automotive, aerospace, and defense applications, among others, to measure the position and rotation angle of machine components and devices accurately.The growing need for automation and optimization of various industrial processes is one of the major factors driving the growth of the position sensors market. These sensors are widely used to improve the precision and efficiency of automated machines, thereby reducing downtime, improving product quality, and increasing overall productivity.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the position sensors market with a significant market share percentage valuation. The increasing focus on IoT networks and automation in these regions have triggered the demand for position sensors.North America is anticipated to hold around 35% of the global market share due to the presence of several key market players, high technological advancements, and heavy investments in the research and development of position sensors. Additionally, the high adoption of automation in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics is fueling market growth in this region.Europe is expected to hold around 30% of the market share due to the increasing focus on industrial automation and the use of position sensors in robotics and manufacturing industries. The presence of key players in the region, such as Siemens AG and STMicroelectronics, is driving the market growth.

The global position sensors market is highly competitive, with key players such as ams AG, Honeywell International, MTS Systems Corporation, Renishaw, TE Connectivity, Vishay Intertechnology, Allegro MicroSystems, Panasonic Corporation, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Bourns, and Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH. These companies are engaged in the development, production, and distribution of a wide range of position sensors such as linear position sensors, rotary position sensors, and multi-axis position sensors.

According to the sales revenue figures, ams AG had a revenue of approximately $2.3 billion in 2020, Honeywell International had a revenue of approximately $32 billion in 2020, and Infineon had a revenue of approximately $8.8 billion in 2020.

