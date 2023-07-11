FXGlobe Announces Significant Enhancements to Partner Tools, Enriching the Partnership Experience

One trade further with FXGlobe FXGlobe Social Trading platform FXGLobe.io Mobile trading FXGlobe Academy Logo for FXGlobe

Exciting News: FXGlobe updated to tools include a new and improved Cellxpert-powered IB system, Partners' Portal, offline events, and more.

PORT VILLA, VANUATU, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FXGlobe, a global leader in forex trading, announces sweeping improvements to its partner tools including a revamped Introducing Broker (IB) system powered by Cellxpert, the most trusted partner management stack worldwide. The new IB system is designed to foster trust and transparency and offer superior ease of use, upholding FXGlobe's commitment to providing only the best for its partners.

To ensure operational efficiency, FXGlobe's state-of-the-art partner tools feature real-time reporting, regulatory compliance support, clear audit trails, and access to unlimited historical data, empowering partners to make informed decisions. These features come within a clean, modern interface that facilitates a smooth workflow.

The newly introduced Partners' Portal is an all-in-one hub for monitoring performance, selecting from a media bank of creatives, and gaining access to advanced compliance tools. Partners can now stay in control of their own segment creation and performance monitoring through the Portal's dedicated report center.

In addition, FXGlobe's media bank is now filled with professionally designed widgets, banners, and landing pages to help partners attract and engage their audiences effectively. Custom designs are also available upon request from the company's in-house design team.

The commitment to partner growth doesn't end there. FXGlobe offers an expansive content library filled with educational resources from the FXGlobe Academy, monthly ebooks, and access to widgets and embeds for forex blogs or websites, all to equip their partners with the best possible tools.

FXGlobe's comprehensive educational resources now include Masterclass courses designed by FXGlobe Ambassadors, who are experts in their field. Partners can leverage this rich content to attract new clients and provide value to their communities.

Another notable enhancement is the introduction of offline events. FXGlobe seeks to cultivate a worldwide trading family by building strong and long-lasting relationships with its partners. These local events serve as a platform for partners to elevate their trading experience and foster deeper connections with the global FXGlobe family.

Regularly updated video content is another valuable tool that FXGlobe is offering to its partners. Partners are encouraged to share these videos with their followers to showcase FXGlobe Ambassadors, company culture, trading insights, and daily updates.

FXGlobe's enhancements also offer an avenue for sponsorships, providing partners with an opportunity to collaborate with brands that align with FXGlobe's values. Furthermore, long-term partners can benefit from the creation of templated websites, enabling them to strengthen their online brand identity.

One of the most remarkable offerings of the new system is the ability for partners to create their own account types, designed to cater to the unique needs of various clients in different jurisdictions. This bespoke approach exemplifies FXGlobe's commitment to flexibility and customization in the service of its partners.

These enhancements mark a significant milestone in FXGlobe's ongoing mission to empower its partners and deliver a superior forex trading experience.

For more information about FXGlobe and partner tools, please visit https://fxglobe.com/.

About FXGlobe

FXGlobe is a globally recognized financial services provider licensed since 2009. Offering a suite of advanced trading tools and services, FXGlobe is proud to provide a personalized approach to meet the needs of over 45k retail and professional clients worldwide. The company’s innovative social trading network, information-sharing center FXGlobe Community, and educational resources like FXGlobe Academy set it apart in the industry, along with unique benefits for growth-focused partners. Visit FXGlobe.com to learn more about FXGlobe’s mission to help traders “Go one trade further.”

