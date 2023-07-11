Ge Meihan appeared at the Asia International Youth Film Festival and won the Most Expected Actress Award

HONG KONG, CHINA , July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 5th, the third Asian International Youth Film Festival, co-hosted by the Asian Film Association and ATV, officially kicked off in Hong Kong. The much-anticipated AIYFF Awards Ceremony was also held on the evening of July 6th at Asia TV in Hong Kong, China. Ge Meihan, a multi-inhabited young artist from the mainland, attended many events such as the red carpet, the opening performance, and the filmmaker's dinner, and was nominated for the Most Anticipated Actor Award and the Best Film Song Award at the 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival in one fell swoop. It is reported that this is the first time for her to participate in the Asian International Youth Film Festival. The difference is that in addition to being a singer, Ge Meihan was invited to participate in the Asian International Youth Film Festival as a filmmaker. This is very important for every filmmaker. It is an honor and affirmation.

On the evening of July 6, the 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival Awards Ceremony was held at Asia Television in Hong Kong, China. Ge Meihan appeared on the red carpet, wearing a long dress to outline her perfect figure. Under the bright makeup, what is more attractive is the charm of her body. Her gestures and gestures are full of charm. She is casual, fresh and fashionable The elegant temperament interprets Ge Meihan's unique posture.

On the night of the ceremony, Ge Meihan also made a stunning opening with her brand new single "The National Tide Is the Tide", and sang explosively. As the opening music sounded, Ge Meihan, a special guest performer of the organizing committee, brought the atmosphere of the film festival to a climax in an instant with a song "The National Tide Is the Tide" with a very national style rap label. In the chorus part, Ge Meihan used her delicate and perfect singing voice full of Beijing charm, which aroused applause and cheers from more than 100 participating filmmakers, domestic and foreign judges and guests at the awards ceremony.

It is reported that in AIYF's annual awards ceremony, the organizing committee of the Asian International Youth Film Festival will award the Golden Orchid Award to the winners of each unit. "Golden Orchid Award" is named after the trophy of the Asian International Youth Film Festival. Jinlan means a friendship between Jinlan and a friend who likes each other. The Asian International Youth Film Festival aims to promote Asian film culture, integrate Asian film culture and international film culture, encourage technological innovation in the film industry, and at the same time discover outstanding young filmmakers and establish a platform for filmmakers to communicate freely.

Ge Meihan won the "Most Anticipated Actor Award" and was nominated for the "Best Film Song Award" in this film festival. As a newcomer in the film and television industry, being so valued by the international judges and organizing committee in two dimensions of performance and music shows his profound performance skills and great potential for development.

When Ge Meihan also came to the stage to accept the award, she said excitedly: It is the first time to come to the Asian International Youth Film Festival, and I am very grateful to the organizing committee for giving such a great honor. I feel very lucky and cherish it. In the days to come, I will work harder in filming and produce more outstanding films, experience the life of each character personally, and integrate the life of the character into my future. She gives the character a soul, and the role gives her glory . Looking forward to a longer life in the future, harvesting more soul characters and bringing more surprises to the audience.