Market Analysis on Submersible Pump Capacitor market and Motor Starting Capacitor market forecasted till 2030

Market Analysis on Submersible Pump Capacitor market, Luxury Outdoor Furniture market and Motor Starting Capacitor market forecasted till 2030

The global Submersible Pump Capacitor market is anticipated to experience significant growth, owing to increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient submersible pumps. The rising adoption of submersible pumps across various industrial sectors and increasing utilization for sewage and waste handling applications are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the growing agricultural sector and the need for efficient irrigation systems are expected to augment market growth. The market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The global Submersible Pump Capacitor market size was valued at USD 2.50 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period.

The submersible pump capacitor market is highly fragmented with both global and regional players operating in the market. The market is characterized by intense competition, and players are vying to offer innovative products at competitive prices. Some of the key players operating in the submersible pump capacitor market include Tibcon, Havells India Limited, RD Electronics (P) Ltd., BOJACK, Tuhorse, Franklin Electric, Yash Capacitor Pvt. Ltd, Gibson Industries, Zhongshan Epers Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd., Deejay Capacitors Pvt. Ltd., Liaoning Icekey Refrigeration Co., Ltd., Xiamen Trump Refrigeration Parts Co., Ltd., Anhui Safe Electronics Co., Ltd., and Wenling Jiayang Capacitor Co., Ltd.

These companies use submersible pump capacitors to manufacture and sell submersible pumps to various industries such as agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and municipal applications. The capacitors are used to improve the efficiency of submersible pumps, which in turn helps them to operate smoothly and with less energy consumption. This leads to a reduction in the overall cost of operation and maintenance of the pumps.

In terms of sales revenue, Havells India Limited reported a revenue of INR 10,120 crore in the fiscal year 2020. Franklin Electric, a global player, reported a revenue of USD 1.3 billion in 2020. Yash Capacitor Pvt. Ltd reported a revenue of INR 200 crore in 2019.

Submersible pump capacitors are used in submersible pumps which are mainly used in the agriculture, mining, and construction industries. Capacitors help to improve the efficiency of the submersible pump and enable it to start and run smoothly. There are three types of submersible pump capacitors; 10 - 30 μF, 30 - 50 μF, and above 50 μF. The capacitance value of these capacitors is chosen based on the specific requirements of the submersible pump.

The use of a suitable submersible pump capacitor ensures that the pump operates in a steady and reliable manner. Capacitors with higher capacitance values are usually used in larger submersible pumps that require a higher starting torque.

The submersible pump capacitor finds its application in both the commercial and industrial sectors. In the commercial sector, it is primarily used in buildings, apartments, and hotels for water pumping applications. On the other hand, in the industrial sector, it is used in a wide range of applications including chemical processing plants, oil refineries, and wastewater treatment plants.

The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue for submersible pump capacitors is expected to be the industrial sector. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for submersible pumps in various applications such as agriculture, construction, and manufacturing.

The submersible pump capacitor market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) due to the increasing adoption of submersible pumps in the agriculture and industrial sectors. North America (NA) is also expected to witness growth due to the increasing need for renewable sources of energy to meet the growing energy demand. Europe is witnessing growth in the submersible pump capacitor market due to the increasing use of renewable energy sources and the presence of key players in the market. The United States (USA) is also expected to witness growth due to the increasing demand for submersible pumps in the oil and gas industry. China is a major market for submersible pump capacitors due to the rapidly growing industrial sector and increasing demand for water supply.

The Luxury Outdoor Furniture market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to the increase in disposable incomes, urbanization, and inclination towards luxurious lifestyles. The market is dominated by North America and Europe, owing to their high spending on luxurious outdoor living spaces. The demand for luxury outdoor furniture is expected to grow due to the rising trend of staycation and outdoor social gatherings. The market size is valued at USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.20 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period.

The luxury outdoor furniture market is highly competitive, with several prominent players operating in the space. Brown Jordan, B&B Italia, Royal Botania, Manutti, Kettal Group, Woodard, EGO Paris, Tribù, RODA, Ethimo, Paola Lenti, Vondom, Gandia Blasco, Sifas, Coco Wolf, Talenti, Extremis, Sunset West, Dedon, Mamagreen, and Exteta are some of the key players in the market.

These companies offer a wide range of outdoor furniture, including loungers, chairs, dining sets, umbrellas, benches, sofas, and tables. They cater to a diverse customer base, including residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. The companies use various strategies to grow the luxury outdoor furniture market, such as investing in R&D to develop innovative products, expanding their distribution network, collaborating with renowned designers and architects, participating in trade shows and events, and focusing on marketing and advertising activities.

To provide a few sales revenue figures of some of the key players in the luxury outdoor furniture market:

- Brown Jordan: $100 million

- Kettal Group: $70 million

- Dedon: $65 million

- Royal Botania: $50 million

- Tribù: $35 million

Luxury outdoor furniture is known for its exclusive designs and elegance. One of the most commonly used materials for luxury outdoor furniture is wood. Luxury outdoor wood furniture features teak, eucalyptus, and mahogany wood which is known for its durability and strength. The texture of the wood adds a natural and refined look to the furniture. Luxury outdoor metal furniture is another popular option for outdoor seating. It is popular because of its UV-resistant ability and withstands harsh weather conditions. The metal frames are treated to resist corrosion and rust. Luxury outdoor synthetic material furniture is made up of easy-to-clean and durable materials such as resin wicker, aluminum, and stainless steel. The furniture’s synthetic nature ensures that it is lightweight and won’t crack or splinter easily. Luxury outdoor textile furniture includes cushions and sun loungers to give the perfect finishing touch. These textiles add softness and comfort to the furniture to make outdoor relaxation comfortable and enjoyable.

Luxury outdoor furniture finds its application in both residential and commercial spaces. In residential spaces, it is used in outdoor living areas such as patios, decks, and gardens to provide comfort and style. In commercial spaces, luxury outdoor furniture is used in hospitality areas such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, and cafes to enhance the guest experience and create an inviting atmosphere. The usage of luxury outdoor furniture ranges from seating, dining, and lounging to the addition of accessories such as cushions, umbrellas, and lighting.

The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the hospitality industry. With the rise in tourism, the demand for luxury outdoor furniture for outdoor dining and lounge areas has increased tremendously.

The regions that are expected to dominate the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market are North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of 2021, North America has the largest share of the market, accounting for around 35% of the global market share. Europe follows closely behind with approximately 30% market share, while Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The market share of the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is comparatively smaller but is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. Overall, the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market is valued at approximately USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.10% from 2023 to 2030.

The global motor starting capacitor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing demand for electric motors in various industries, including automotive, construction, and HVAC, is driving the growth of the market. The market is segmented by type into non-polarized capacitors and polarized capacitors. The polarized capacitors segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to its usage in heavy-duty applications. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the growing industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies like China and India. The market size was valued at USD 928.00 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1279.83 Million by 2030.

Motor starting capacitors are an essential component for starting single-phase induction motors. The global motor starting capacitor market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market, including Capacitor Industries, TDK, Amber Capacitors, Seika, Tibcon, BMI, Kemet, Lexur Capacitor, Dingfeng, Shanghai Startlight, JB Capacitor, Illinois Capacitor, and Sanman Capacitors.

These companies contribute to the growth of the motor starting capacitor market by providing efficient and reliable products that meet the demands of various industries. They also invest in research and development to enhance the features and performance of their products, thereby attracting new customers and retaining existing ones.

According to the sales revenue figures for 2020, Capacitor Industries generated around USD 80 million, Amber Capacitors around USD 90 million, and Kemet around USD 1.4 billion. However, the revenue figures for the rest of the companies were not available.

Motor starting capacitors are used to provide an initial boost to the starting torque of electric motors. The types of motor starting capacitors are classified based on their voltage rating, which includes 125V, 165V, 250V, 330V, and others. These capacitors are designed to provide a specific voltage range suitable for different types of motors. The higher the voltage rating, the more powerful the capacitor will be.

The demand for motor starting capacitors is increasing due to the rise in the adoption of electric motors in various applications, such as HVAC systems, pumps, compressors, and fans. As these motors require a lot of power to start, the use of starting capacitors helps reduce the load on the motor and prolong its lifespan. Additionally, the growing focus on energy efficiency in various industries has also led to the adoption of motor starting capacitors, as they help reduce energy consumption and improve system efficiency.

Motor starting capacitors are designed to provide a quick burst of energy to help start a motor. They are commonly used in applications such as air conditioners, powered gates, and other motor-driven equipment. In air conditioners, the motor starting capacitor provides the initial boost needed to start the compressor motor, which is responsible for circulating refrigerant through the system. In powered gates, the capacitor is used to start the motor that operates the gate opener.

The fastest growing application segment for motor starting capacitors is the automotive industry. Capacitors are used in a variety of automotive applications, including starter motors, alternators, and electronic systems.

The motor starting capacitor market is anticipated to experience significant growth in regions such as North America, APAC, Europe, the USA, and China due to various factors such as increased demand in the automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors. North America is expected to grow due to the increasing number of applications in the automotive industry, while APAC is predicted to hold the largest market share due to a surge in manufacturing activities. Europe is projected to witness substantial growth owing to a rise in urbanization, construction activities, and increased demand for motor starting capacitors from renewable energy projects. The USA is set to grow due to increased demand for electric vehicles, while China is expected to experience exponential growth due to its large manufacturing base.

