Global Biofeedback Instruments Market Recorded Revenue Worth US$ 173.2 Mn in 2022; as per Absolute Markets Insights
Global Biofeedback Instruments Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the Forecast Period (2023 – 2031)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biofeedback instruments use sensors which are attached to body in order to measure key body functions. Biofeedback is intended to help learn more about how body works. This information may help to develop better control over certain body functions and address health concerns. They are designed to be used mainly in occupational therapy, physical therapy, chiropractic therapy, as well as in other healthcare or athletic settings. The biofeedback therapy has been used to help prevent or treat conditions, including migraine headaches, chronic pain, incontinence, and high blood pressure. This technique is adopted to enhance performance and possible health improvement and to bring about physiological changes often occurring in conjunction with changes to thoughts, emotions, and behaviour. In due course, these changes can be sustained without the use of any extra equipment. The growing scope of research and evidence supporting the effectiveness of biofeedback techniques has contributed to global biofeedback instruments market growth.
Global Biofeedback Instruments Market Key Takeaways
Several biofeedback instruments are commonly used, depending on the specific application and target physiological processes. EMG instruments are frequently used to measure and provide feedback on muscle tension and relaxation. They are commonly used in physical therapy, sports training, and stress management. Electromyography (EMG) is used in a wide range of biological and therapeutic applications. EMG detection techniques have improved rapidly in recent years as a result of developments in both material science and artificial intelligence. Muscle imbalances have recently been a common use of EMG monitoring among chiropractors, orthopedic experts, and physiotherapists. The biofeedback instruments market is experiencing huge growth due to its integration with digital health platforms and wearable devices as it enables individuals to track and analyze their physiological data.
Biofeedback instruments can be beneficial in home care settings as they provide individuals with the ability to monitor and manage their physiological responses in the comfort of their own homes. Demand for at-home care increased dramatically as the pandemic continued, as huge number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals transitioned into at-home care. This trend, which was likely influenced by lockdowns, social distance, and fewer individuals ready to visit their doctor in the office, led in the introduction of new population of patients across the health spectrum and age groups to at-home care. This led to the rise in demand for various instruments such as portable EMG, heart rate monitors, respiration biofeedback devices which were highly being used for constant monitoring.
The biofeedback instruments market in Asia has been experiencing significant growth and holds great potential for further expansion. There is an increasing awareness of biofeedback techniques and their benefits for health and wellness in Asia. More individuals, healthcare professionals, and wellness centers are recognizing the value of biofeedback instruments in managing stress, improving performance, and promoting overall well-being. Traditional Asian healthcare systems, such as Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Ayurveda, emphasize holistic health and preventive care. Biofeedback instruments align well with these philosophies, making them attractive tools for individuals seeking self-regulation and preventive healthcare approaches. Moreover, market participants are investing into major technological advances and development of these instruments leading to the growth of the overall biofeedback instruments market during the forecast period.
Global Biofeedback Instruments Market Participants
o BIOFEEDBACK & NEUROFEEDBACK THERAPY
o Medicaid Systems
o Mind Media
o Mindfield Biosystems Ltd
o Mohans Electronics & Illuminators
o Neurobit Systems
o NeuroSky
o Thought Technology Ltd
o Other Market Participants
Global Biofeedback Instruments Market
By Product Type
o Electromyography
o Electroencephalography (EEG)
o Galvanic Skin Response (GSR)
o Heart Rate Variability (HRV)
o Respiration Biofeedback
o Temperature biofeedback
o Blood Pressure Biofeedback
o Others
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
By End Users
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Home Care Settings
o Ambulatory Settings
o Research organizations
o Academic organizations
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
