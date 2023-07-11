Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market was Worth US$ 2.3 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Increasing Need and Shift Towards Value Based Reproductive Healthcare is Boosting the Growth of The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) MarketHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Introduction
In terms of revenue, the global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2022, projected to reach CAGR of 19.7% from 2023- 2031. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) refers to a range of medical procedures and techniques that are used to assist individuals or couples in achieving pregnancy when they are facing difficulties conceiving naturally. ART involves the manipulation of eggs, sperm, or embryos outside of the human body to facilitate fertilization, implantation, and ultimately, successful pregnancy. According to a new WHO research, infertility affects a large number of people over their lives. Infertility affects around 17.5% of the adult population globally, highlighting the critical requirement to provide access to affordable, and high-quality reproductive treatment for those in need.
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Key Insights
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a common treatment option for infertility in assisted reproductive technology (ART). This technique of pregnancy has grown in favor among patients and medical professionals in recent decades, and it is now more accessible and cheap in low- and middle-income countries. Due to the technological advancements in IVF such as artificial intelligence is assisting the growth of the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market. AI has the potential to improve clinical effectiveness and efficiency, and hence the course of ART treatment. Currently, embryologists manually evaluate photos in search of a certain set of visually observable characteristics. Although an embryologist with a certain degree of expertise has limited information, the AI predictor's database has at least 100,000 examples. It has more experience than any doctor and can predict the future with more accuracy. AI delivers continual projections from fertilization through the blastocyst stage by merging with time-lapse imaging (TLI) technology. Hence due to the evident advantages market participants are introducing AI platforms for effective IVF treatments. For example, in October 2022, Alife Health announced its AI platform to help IVF patients make clinical decisions throughout the procedure, including during ovarian stimulation and embryo grading. Thus, with incorporation of advanced technologies into the techniques the global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market will upsurge in the upcoming years.
Hospitals and clinics had the highest share in the global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market in 2022. Over the years, it has been observed that within the clinical setting, it is acknowledged that research and development (R&D) in women's health and infertility has historically been neglected. As a result, recent improvements have primarily come from private-sector fertility clinics. However, the field has recently drawn increased interest from investors and technological entrepreneurs, many of whom were inspired by personal experiences. New technology for optimizing clinical treatment and improving clinic operations can help move the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market forward and assist more patients achieve excellent outcomes.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market during the forecast period. An imminent problem in Asia as women postpone having children, resulting in low fertility rates with grave consequences for economic growth, is creating enormous potential for the fast-growing assisted reproductive technology (ART) market. Countries, like Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, have fertility rates of less than 1.5 children per woman, which is considered exceedingly low by experts. Government bodies in the region's wealthier nations are concerned about the "low fertility trap," in which having fewer children leads to lower expenditure on education and related services, making it even more difficult to increase birth rates. This suggests that the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is on the rise and has a bright future in the upcoming years. Due to its rapid growth, government bodies are offering aid and funding to various market participants. For example, the recently passed Assisted Reproductive Technology (control) Bill offers high quality, control, and openness of fertility treatments in order to improve the effectiveness and health outcomes of ART therapies in India. Thus, government support as well as the technological advancements in the procedures will help flourish the assisted reproductive technology(ART) market in Asia.
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Key Competitors
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements:
