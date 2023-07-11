“Through Different Eyes” Exhibit: A Fresh Take on Contemporary Art in NYC

Zona Yuechen Guan, Pingnan Lu, Fang Nan, Jessy Liu, Ti Xu(Artist of the artworks, from left to right) Guang Chen (Artist of the artwork) Isa Yue Wang, Leah Wenhan Dou (Artist of the artworks, from left to right) Mengyu Han (Artist of the artwork)

"Through Different Eyes," a NYC exhibition opening on June 16th, showcases nine artists' diverse perspectives on life and identity through multimedia art forms.

Through Different Eyes is not just an exhibition; it's a mirror reflecting the diversity of life and the power of perspective, inviting a dialogue on perspective.” — Gallery Owner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1M Creative is pleased to announce the successful exhibition, In the bustling art scene of New York City, "THROUGH DIFFERENT EYES" exhibition, which opened on June 16th, offering a unique artistic narrative. The exhibition featured nine Chinese artists, each using their distinctive artistic styles across photography, illustration, film, and installation to reflect upon the nuances of life through their lenses. Each artist's work uniquely emphasized the multiplicity of perspectives that shape our perception of reality, making the exhibition a vibrant intersection of diverse artistic expressions.

Art Director Zona Yuechen Guan reveled in the opportunity to bring together artists from a variety of fields. She lauded the harmonious resonance and diversity of perspectives among the artworks, highlighting these aspects as the foundational intention of the exhibition. Complementing her thoughts, Assistant Art Director Jessy Liu affirmed that the creation of art is a process where artists mirror their identities. She expressed her pride in participating in an artistic conversation where diverse voices intersect and meld, forming a potent and compelling resonance.

The exhibition was thoughtfully organized into two segments - the Static Area and the Dynamic Area. The Static Area focused on the works of six distinguished artists and designers.

Fang Nan, an NYC-based multidisciplinary designer, ingeniously intertwined dots and lines in her collage art piece, "From Square to Circle." This transformation from geometric rigidity to circular fluidity provided viewers with an immersive experience that triggered their imagination and stirred reflections on the complex nature of art that defies traditional boundaries.

Jessy Liu's illustration series, "Dad and Son," was a poignant portrayal of her upbringing. The scenes she depicted evoked emotions of safety and warmth, serving as a therapeutic exercise for her mental state while also solidifying her aspirations for the future.

The "Almost" series by illustrator Ti Xu consisted of a short comic strip and two corresponding illustrations. Delving into the theme of love in its nascent and awkward stage, the comic strip and the illustrations added depth to the narrative, showcasing the emotional landscape of the characters.

Pingnan Lu, in her illustration series "Eyeball Plantation," crafted cute yet slightly eerie narratives. She expressed a desire to explore the complex relationships between humans and mythical elves and the ambiguous morality within her created universe. This effort captivated the audience with her unique style and keen design sense.

Photographer Guang Chen demonstrated his exceptional talent for observing the world through his lens, leading to thought-provoking social reflection. His work "Sunken Manhattan," featuring submerged scenes within dust, served as a potent warning about looming environmental issues.

Zona Yuechen Guan's monochromatic blue photograph presented an eloquent dance of light and shadow. Her poignant image blurred the boundaries of reality and dream, symbolizing freedom and aspiration while delving into a deep exploration of movement and stillness.

The Dynamic Area creatively interpreted the personal experiences of three artists through video installations.

Mengyu Han's practice incorporated video, machinery, and text-based art, reflecting her artistic identity as a symbiotic mechanical creature. In her work "Self-Portrait," she probed the experience of emotional elimination introduced by machinery through the digital misinterpretation of an original document from her life.

Leah Wenhan Dou, an NYC-based freelance filmmaker, and artist, presented her short film "Focal Point" as a multimedia installation. Drawing inspiration from a Chinese superstition that forbids women from sitting on a film production set box due to associated bad luck, she used this work as an avenue to explore traditional cultural norms.

Yue Isa Wang, a graduate of the School of Visual Arts in NYC, leveraged her extensive background in photography for her work "Nightmare." In this video piece, she converted black-and-white photographs into stop-action images to explore her dreams and associated feelings of fear and anxiety.

As Siri Hustvedt once noted, individual perception of the world varies, negating a single, unifying, objective truth. In line with this, the exhibition showcased a diverse collection of works, reflecting the emotional and multidimensional dissonance of perspectives brought about by the dynamic collision between vitality and order. The aim was to stimulate reflections on personal and collective experiences within a contemporary context.

Exhibition Curator and Artist Mengyu Han found herself engrossed by the multitude of diverse stories presented through the artworks of the participating artists. She believes that art serves as the most eloquent language for exchanging viewpoints. Despite varied perspectives on the world, she felt the exhibition was a delightful collaboration for all involved.

In conclusion, "THROUGH DIFFERENT EYES" proved to be an enlightening exploration of varied perspectives on the world we live in. It highlighted the power of art to communicate complex ideas, experiences, and emotions, leaving an indelible impression on its audiences. The exhibition reinforced the role of art as a platform for meaningful dialogue, promoting deeper understanding and appreciation of different worldviews. As the exhibition concluded, it left a lasting impact, fueling the anticipation for future exhibits that will continue to promote diversity and foster a deep sense of shared human experience.

About 1M Creative:

1M Creative is a mission-driven organization that aims to promote emerging and mid-career artists by providing a platform to exhibit their works and reach a wider audience. The organization is committed to fostering creativity and innovation in art by encouraging artists to experiment with new techniques and ideas.