The Retreat RV Resort in Lubbock Ups the Ante on Luxury Yet Again With Impressive Opening of Phase 2
Situated on 40+ acres of tree-filled grounds, a newly-expanded RV park makes Lubbock, Texas the new frontier.
Consider us a 5-star hotel at an RV park where you can enjoy the life you’ve earned.”LUBBOCK, TX, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a new grand total of 396 beautifully shaded campsites next to uncommon amenities, a newly-expanded RV park in Lubbock has come to play. Solidifying itself in 2020 as a vacation destination for folks looking for another good reason to visit West Texas, now The Retreat RV Resort has even more to offer. Setting a new standard for what it means to “pull in for the night” innovator, Scotland Church has honed in on what people want when visiting. All that’s left now is an invitation to relax, parents, grandparents, and weary travelers; welcome to Lubbock, Texas.
Having just completed the finishing touches on the second phase of the RV resort in July of 2023, of the 396 campsites, 57 of them are premier options. Back-in and pull-thru campsite drives and pads are concrete and premier spaces come with campfire rings for outdoor BBQs. Premier long-term spots offer storage space as well. All the spaces include RV, water, and sewer hookups. Moreover, 287 pads have full 20/30/50 amp power.
Hard won with phenomenal work, March 2020 saw the completion of the first thirty acres of The Retreat RV Resort. A fully renovated property, the new owner, Scotland Church, and his crew removed a deteriorating mobile home park built in the 1950s. Committed to turning the place into an entirely new experience, Church said, “We’ve created a paradise in Lubbock, Texas. If you own an RV in Texas or are traveling through our great state, be sure to come visit. We provide the best in luxurious RV travel. So, consider us a 5-star hotel at an RV park where you can enjoy the life you’ve earned. Here you can enjoy a safe place for your kids to be kids again. You’ll soon agree with our guests; it’s the best RV park in Texas.”
Just off of Interstate 27 and the South Loop 289, The Retreat’s grand stucco entrance leads to an inviting 5000 square-foot park office. The building includes a fitness room, commercial laundry facilities, and a family/business center complete with mailboxes. Staying mindful of the conveniences of daily life, WiFi is available throughout the property. For pure enjoyment, a gated, heated outdoor pool creates fun for guests. And for family canines, a much-appreciated dog park awaits them too. Still expanding the property, 2024 will bring The Retreat a 4000 square-foot waterpark with a splash pad and four large showers for guests.
Simply stated, Church knows the details matter. Mindful of what makes a place feel like home, he has kept the ten species of trees that stand proudly throughout the property to give vacationers the beauty of the shade.“The large, mature trees are over 60 years old and extremely rare in West Texas. So we installed dedicated lighting to show their beauty at night and help our guests navigate the park nicely. This place is a labor of love,” he adds.
For more information, visit https://theretreatrvresort.com/.
About The Retreat RV Resort:
Located in Lubbock, Texas, The Retreat RV Resort is owned by Scotland Church. It is close to downtown shopping and dining and conveniently located near Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University, the Buddy Holly Center, and local wineries and breweries.
Scotland Church
The Retreat RV Resort
+1 806-252-7664
Info@theretreatrvresort.com