Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs

CANADA, October 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, during his bilateral visit to Riga, Latvia.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on his inauguration and wished him success in his new role.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to collaborate with Allies and continue to lead the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Latvia as the Framework Nation. President Rinkēvičs welcomed Canada’s renewal and expansion of Operation REASSURANCE, its largest overseas mission, through a significant increase of personnel and equipment contributions to eFP Latvia. The leaders also expressed strong support for Swedish accession to NATO.

The two leaders discussed the war against Ukraine and reiterated their determination to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to remain in regular contact.

