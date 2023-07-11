Ube-Focused Sensation, Café 86, Announces New Franchises for Temple City and Elk Grove
The emerging franchise is expecting more agreements to finalize soon as part of its aggressive initial sales push for 2023.
By the end of the year, we project we should have more than 15 franchise partners signed up out of 23 allocated locations.”TEMPLE CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Café 86 has great news for Ube fans in California — the brand specializing in ube-focused desserts, drinks, lattes, pastries, and shakes now has two new franchise locations added to its roster of stores.
— James Dimapasok, co-founder of Cafe 86
The newest franchisees to join the network are Noel and Grace Reyes covering the Temple City and Alhambra area in California. Also among the latest signings is a store coming soon to Elk Grove, owned by Maria Linsangan and Joshua Francisco. These franchises signed on the heels of two other locations that were announced in May for Burbank, owned by Lorna Lam, and Eagle Rock, owned by Christine Evangelista and Ashley Danielle.
“I’m so thrilled that I got to meet all of our newest franchisees and develop friendships with every single one,” stated James Dimapasok who co-founded the brand with his wife Ginger Dimapasok in 2014 in Chino, California. “I think we have been really blessed to have had these types of people join our growing franchise partners. We hope everyone will all be the same.”
Café 86 is certainly on track to be a strong player in the desert space. The company has an additional 10 prospective buyers, said Dimapasok, with more expected to close within the next month.
“We are more than ecstatic to see how fast the growth is. In just 2 months since getting our FDD license we have signed 3 locations,” he said. “Ginger and I are thrilled and very much appreciate all the support the community has given us all these years. I am very excited for our new partners to entrench themselves in their respective communities.”
In addition to the franchise sales and growing interest, Café 86 was recently featured on Hulu’s Taste the Nation.
“By the end of the year, we project we should have more than 15 franchise partners signed up out of 23 allocated locations. We will also be finalizing our new commissary kitchen and offices in the East Coast to support our expansion in the East Coast territories,” said Dimapasok.
To find out more information about Café 86 ownership opportunities, visit www.cafe-86franchise.com.
About Café 86
Award-winning recipes lead the charge for ube-centric sweet stop, Café 86. Founded in 2014 in Chino, California, Café 86 is proud to offer a delicious menu of fan favorites including its milkshakes, milk tea, truffles, cupcakes, cheesecakes, espresso drinks, and more. To learn more about Café 86, visit www.cafe-86.com. Franchise information can be found at www.cafe-86franchise.com.
