Mini Mall Storage Offers Vehicle Parking and Self Storage In Danville, Illinois

Danville, Illinois – Established storage company, Mini Mall Storage, has a self storage facility in Danville, Illinois, where customers can access a selection of storage units in a range of sizes and prices, as well as drive up units and secure parking spots for RVs, boats, trucks and other vehicles.

Mini Mall Storage’s Danville, Illinois location is near the intersection of East Voorhees Street and East Winter Avenue near Espencheid Park. With proximity to local businesses, schools, and neighbourhoods, customers can conveniently find a solution to fulfil their storage needs.

The company’s drive up units help customers save time and energy when moving their belongings into or out of their storage unit by providing them parking access (that accommodates cars, trucks, or moving vans) directly outside their unit.

Additionally, at Mini Mall Storage in Danville, IL, customers can find a selection of features, including:

Auto Pay

Packing and moving supplies for sale

Digital video surveillance

Fenced perimeter

Gated access

Ground-level storage units

Online bill pay

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “We’re committed to providing high-quality storage solutions to residents and business owners in Danville. When you rent with us, you can have peace of mind knowing your belongings are secure. We offer convenient storage features including drive-up storage units, allowing you to pull directly up to your storage unit without any hassle. Plus, with extended access hours at our facility, only our customers can access our storage facility after office hours.”

For a limited time, Mini Mall Storage is also offering customers the opportunity to receive their 2nd month free on selectr storage units, such as:

5′ x 5′

This storage unit is about the size of a walk-in closet and is great for holding household clutter, small furniture, and seasonal items.

Ideal for storing:

Boxes of offseason clothing and old toys

Small furniture or appliances

Seasonal decor or equipment, such as garden tools and camping gear

Office supplies and business records, and files

10′ x 10′

This storage unit is ideal for bulky furniture or equipment and is about the size of half of a standard garage, and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

Ideal for storing:

Household furniture such as sofas, tables, dressers, mattress sets, and coffee or bedside tables

Electronics and musical instruments

Seasonal decor or equipment such as garden tools, bicycles, skis, and camping gear

Office equipment such as desks, chairs, and shelves

10′ x 20′

For customers searching for large storage space, the 10’ x 20’ unit offers enough space to fit the contents of a three- or four-bedroom home.

Ideal for storing:

Bulky household furniture such as sectional sofas, dining tables, mattress sets, dressers, and entertainment centers

Major appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators

Large musical instruments or equipment such as pianos and TVs

Outdoor equipment such as lawnmowers, grills, bicycles, skis, and camping gear

