Read more about GBI Seeking Information in Two-Year-Old Homicide Investigation

Treutlen County, GA (July 10, 2023) – The GBI is seeking information about a two-year-old homicide investigation in Treutlen County, GA. On Saturday, June 19, 2021, at about 2:00 a.m., the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) asked the GBI to investigate the death of Harvey Glen Harris, age 31, of Wrightsville, GA. Another man, Cameron Harden, age 24, of Soperton, GA, was also injured during the incident.

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, TCSO deputies responded to 1671 Cedar Grove Road, Soperton, Treutlen County, Georgia, for a shots fired call. When deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large crowd leaving a party. Deputies found Harris, who had been shot, unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and took Harris to a Laurens County hospital. Harris later died at the hospital.

Harden, who was also shot, was taken to a Toombs County hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office at 912-529-3223. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.