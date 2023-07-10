Submit Release
SkillsPEI client information involved in privacy breach

CANADA, July 10 - The Province is informing clients of SkillsPEI that their personal information may have been part of a recent privacy breach.

Due to human error, personal information belonging to over 5,600 SkillsPEI clients was inadvertently shared on June 13, 2023. Clients’ personal information that was disclosed may have included the following:

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Current mailing address
  • Primary phone number
  • Email address
  • Education and employment history
  • Social insurance number
  • Citizenship status
  • Visible minority status
  • Spoken language(s)
  • Gender identity
  • Marital status
  • Number of dependent children
  • Case management organization 
  • SkillsPEI program outcomes

The Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population has been working diligently to follow the guidance of the provincial Access and Privacy Services Office to mitigate and contain any further risks from this incident.

The PEI Information and Privacy Commissioner, along with appropriate partners, have also been notified of the event and the Department will be working collaboratively with them on what future next steps may be needed as part of the provincial response.

Impacted clients can expect to receive a letter from the Province as early as this week, which will include information on how they can access the two years of free credit monitoring service through TransUnion of Canada.

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

