Bloom of blue-green algae found in Black Pond

CANADA, July 10 - The Chief Public Health Office is warning Islanders of the presence of a blue–green algae bloom in Black Pond, Souris, Prince Edward Island. Blue-green algae may form scum on the surface of freshwater ponds or lakes and can cause skin rashes and irritation of the eyes of swimmers.

Humans who ingest water while swimming can experience nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea or abdominal cramps.

Pet owners are also advised to keep their animals from drinking water from Black Pond.

The Chief Public Health Office and the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action will continue to monitor the situation at Black Pond and the public will be advised when the advisory is lifted.

