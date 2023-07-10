New common ailments and conditions added to Pharmacy Plus PEI

CANADA, July 10 - Island residents can now receive three additional assessments through participating community pharmacies across Prince Edward Island. The permanent Pharmacy Plus PEI program now includes assessment for hormonal contraception, impetigo, and shingles.

“Pharmacy Plus PEI provides timely access for many common health concerns in 49 locations across the province to help provide support for quality improvement in our health care system. We will continue to invest in this program over the next few years and have now moved this program from a pilot to a permanent service available to all Island residents.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

From October 2022 to June 2023 there have been over 40,000 assessments completed at pharmacies under Pharmacy Plus, with more than 28,000 patients impacted. One in six, or 17 per cent, of Island residents have benefited from the program.

Prescription renewals continue to be the most common reason for pharmacist assessments with over 26,722 renewals since the start of the program in 2022. Other common assessments include those for Urinary Tract Infections, COVID-19, allergic rhinitis, and cold sores.

"The Pharmacy Plus PEI Program has been improving access to healthcare in communities right across the Island," said Erin MacKenzie, Executive Director of the PEI Pharmacists Association. "The public has been asking for their pharmacists to do even more and the addition of these three new services will build on the success of this truly innovative PEI Program.”

Through the publicly funded Pharmacy Plus PEI program, pharmacists can now assess and prescribe for 35 common ailments and conditions, including cough, sore throat, seasonal allergies, heart burn, minor joint pain, thrush, and skin conditions like mild to moderate eczema and mild acne. There is no out of pocket cost for this service for eligible Island residents.

“Pharmacists continue to be trusted health care providers in communities throughout the province, and we would like to thank our incredible pharmacy teams for making this program a success,” said Minister McLane. “We want to remind Island residents that they should call ahead or book online to make an appointment for these services with their local pharmacist.”

For more information about the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, including contact information for participating pharmacies, visit: Pharmacy Plus PEI

