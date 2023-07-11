BOARD MEMBER MARIE-PAULE CLAES AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Marie-Paule's knowledge, combined with an advanced appreciation of the governance of risk-taking, makes her a highly valuable board member, especially serving essential missions in developing markets.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Marie-Paule Claes of Brussels, Belgium.
Marie-Paule is a Member of the Supervisory Board of the MIFA Fund SA in Luxembourg. The Microfinance Initiative for Asia is a public-private partnership investing in responsible financial institutions that offer financial services to the poor in emerging Asia economies. She is also the Chair of the Supervisory Board for SDG Frontier Fund NV in Brussels. a fund of funds that operates as a private equity impact vehicle that seeks to contribute to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals through the mobilization of private funds in SMEs in Africa and Asia. Previously, she has held several governance mandates in emerging markets structured investment vehicles, financial institutions, and funds. Her previous work includes specialist and investment officer roles with the IFC-International Finance Corporation and the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries. Marie-Paule earned her MSc in Commercial Business Engineering from KU Leuven and her Masters in Advanced Business Management (graduated with honors) from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and Universidad de Barcelona, Spain.
"Marie-Paule brings a successful investment career to her important and impactful board work,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "That knowledge, combined with an advanced appreciation of the governance of risk-taking, makes her a highly valuable board member, especially serving essential missions in developing markets.”
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This was a very useful and hands-on program covering a number of highly relevant topics to board conversations,” said Ms. Claes.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
