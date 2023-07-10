Smile Blanc Enhances Patient Care with State-of-the-Art Digital X-ray Equipment
Smile Blanc introduces cutting-edge digital x-ray equipment for comprehensive dental check-ups, enabling early detection of oral health issues.
We are committed to providing our patients with the highest standard of oral care”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Blanc, a leading provider of Guided Bio-Film therapy in Calgary, is proud to announce the introduction of digital x-ray equipment into their practice. This cutting-edge technology allows registered dental hygienists to provide comprehensive and accurate dental check-ups, enabling early detection of cavities, bone levels, and other oral health issues.
— Leah Verstraete
"We are committed to providing our patients with the highest standard of oral care," said Leah Verstraete, owner of Smile Blanc. "Our investment in digital x-ray equipment represents this commitment and will empower our registered dental hygienists to provide more comprehensive care than ever before."
Digital x-rays offer a variety of advantages over traditional film radiography including faster processing time and improved accuracy. The advanced imaging technology also produces less radiation exposure for patients compared to traditional film radiography making it a safer choice. Additionally, the images produced by digital x-rays can be easily stored in patient records for future reference and comparison.
At SmileBlanc.com, registered dental hygienists use digital x-ray equipment to take images of teeth and supporting structures that are then used for diagnosis and treatment planning. The images are immediately available on the computer screen for viewing and analysis allowing for more accurate diagnosis as well as better communication between patient and doctor.
The introduction of digital x-ray equipment at Smile Blanc further solidifies their position as a leader in oral hygiene care in Calgary. With this new technology, they are able to provide their patients with even better service while maintaining safety standards.
"We are thrilled about this transformative advancement," said Verstraete. "It will enable us to offer personalized treatment plans for each patient while continuing to provide superior quality of care."
Leah Verstraete
Smile Blanc
+1 587-577-5446
ismile@smileblanc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other