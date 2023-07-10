Women’s Hunter Education Field Day Course Offered on August 12

CONTACT:

July 10, 2023

Concord, NH – An upcoming Hunter Education Field Day is being offered by Fish and Game for women hoping to fulfill their Hunter Education requirements for this fall and interested in meeting other prospective female hunters in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Program and Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program will offer a Women’s Hunter Education Field Day for aspiring female hunters who have successfully completed their prerequisite online Hunter Education course. This special field day will take place at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, 387 Perch Pond Road, Holderness, NH on August 12 from 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. and will include the necessary field assessment and written exam.

Registration is now open. Visit www.nhbow.com for instructions on how to enroll in this class.

This field day is designed to foster a sense of community among women hunters while providing a non-competitive and fun atmosphere in which to learn. The class will be led by female Hunter Education instructors and will include a hands-on review of materials prior to the written and field exams required for certification. Registration is limited to 16 participants. The fee for the required online course is $29.00. There is no fee for the field day portion on August 12. Participants should bring a lunch and appropriate outdoor clothing and footwear. The field day will be held rain or shine.

The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).