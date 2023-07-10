Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 13th

Submit Release
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are looking forward to hosting a diverse roster of companies at our Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “The event, sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications Group, will provide an opportunity for issuers to engage a wider investor base.”

July 13th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
8:30 AM Skyline Corporate Communications Group Keynote Presentation: “Modern IR Strategies for Microcap Companies”

Lisa Gray, Vice President
Scott Powell, President & CEO
9:00 AM Ohmyhome Limited Nasdaq: OMH
9:30 AM Valeura Energy Inc. Pink: VLERF | TSX: VLE
10:00 AM The INX Digital Company, Inc. OTCQB: INXDF | NEO: INXD
10:30 AM AAC Clyde Space OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC
11:00 AM Britvic plc. OTCQX: BTVCY | LSE: BVIC
11:30 AM Reed’s, Inc. OTCQX: REED
12:00 PM OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq: OPHC
12:30 PM BTQ Technologies Corp. OTCQX: BTQQF | NEO: BTQ
1:00 PM Givex Corp. OTCQX: GIVXF | TSX: GIVX
1:30 PM Charbone Hydrogen Corporation OTCQB: CHHYF | TSXV: CH
2:30 PM Numinus Wellness Inc. OTCQX: NUMIF | TSX: NUMI


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


