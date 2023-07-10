AMD Appoints Phil Guido as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Darren Grasby will transition into a new role as executive vice president, strategic partnerships and that Phil Guido has joined the company as executive vice president and chief commercial officer. Guido will be responsible for leading the AMD worldwide sales organization with a focus on further accelerating adoption of the company’s leadership products with commercial and data center customers.



“I am excited to welcome Phil to our leadership team as we take the next steps in our journey to make AMD the commercial and data center compute partner of choice,” said AMD Chair and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su. “Phil brings extensive enterprise and sales experience that will be incredibly valuable as we focus on deepening our enterprise partnerships and accelerating our growth in the data center, embedded and commercial markets. I also want to thank Darren for his transformational leadership as chief sales officer over the last eight years, and I look forward to leveraging his significant industry experience to lead strategic partnerships in his new role.”

Guido joins AMD after more than 30 years at IBM where he most recently served as general manager, global managing partner of Strategic Sales at IBM Consulting. He brings extensive experience in the market development of strategic customer relationships and transformative partnerships, with a focus on helping customers realize business value through the adoption of leading-edge business solutions enabled by technology platforms.

