Moore At The Meadows in Castle Rock Now Open
Moore Lumber & Hardware Unveils New Location: Moore At The Meadows in Castle RockCASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Moore Lumber & Hardware, the trusted name in building supplies and home improvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location, Moore At The Meadows. With a rich legacy spanning over 75 years, Moore Lumber & Hardware has been a prominent fixture in Colorado, and the addition of Moore At The Meadows further solidifies their commitment to providing exceptional products and services to the local community.
Conveniently situated at 4401 Regent Street in Castle Rock, CO 80109, Moore At The Meadows will offer an extensive range of building materials, specializing in commercial paint and supplies by renowned brand Benjamin Moore. The collaboration with Benjamin Moore reflects Moore Lumber & Hardware's dedication to offering top-of-the-line products to meet the diverse needs of their customers.
The new location will also feature premium Marvin Windows, renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship, durability, and energy efficiency. With Marvin Windows available at Moore At The Meadows, customers can expect unparalleled quality and style to enhance their residential or commercial projects.
In addition to their established product offerings, Moore Lumber & Hardware is excited to introduce a new venture, Railing Of The Rockies, housed within Moore At The Meadows. Railing Of The Rockies will specialize in commercial railing solutions designed for apartments, condos, and other mixed-use properties. This expansion into commercial railing underscores Moore Lumber & Hardware's commitment to innovation and their dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the construction industry.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Moore At The Meadows," said Mark Blickenstaff, General Manager of Moore Lumber & Hardware. "With this new location, we aim to further extend our reach and provide a comprehensive range of high-quality products and services to our customers. We are excited to partner with Benjamin Moore and offer their exceptional commercial paint and supplies. Additionally, our collaboration with Marvin Windows and the introduction of Railing Of The Rockies showcases our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of construction and home improvement."
Moore At The Meadows officially opened its doors to the public today, July 10th. The community grand opening celebration will be on Saturday, July 15th at 11AM and will include special promotions, live dj, discounts, and giveaways, making it an event not to be missed. Customers will have the opportunity to explore the expansive inventory, receive expert advice from knowledgeable staff, and experience the unparalleled customer service that Moore Lumber & Hardware is renowned for.
About Moore Lumber & Hardware:
With a heritage dating back to over 75 years, Moore Lumber & Hardware has been a trusted name in the Colorado building supply industry. Known for their extensive product selection, exceptional customer service, and commitment to quality, Moore Lumber & Hardware continues to be a leading provider of building materials and home improvement solutions. With multiple locations across the state, including the newly unveiled Moore At The Meadows in Castle Rock, Moore Lumber & Hardware remains dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of homeowners, contractors, and builders. Moore Lumber & Hardware is locally owned by Bill & Erin Moore.
