Market Analysis on Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market, Comforter Sets market and Disposable Glovemarket

Executive Summary

The Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market research reports provides insights into the market conditions specific to the industry. The market size for the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene industry is estimated to be USD 17.40 Billion in 2022, with a consistent growth rate of 5.10% CAGR for the period 2023-2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of hygiene and health concerns in public places such as offices, restaurants, and commercial facilities, as well as the rise in the hospitality and tourism industry. The reports provide detailed information on market segmentation, key player analysis, and regional trends, among others.

The Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market caters to the needs of commercial establishments, public institutions, and industrial settings. The market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players, such as Kimberly-Clark, Essity, Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, and Sofidel, along with several small and medium-sized enterprises.

The growth of Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market depends on the efficient distribution channels of the players in the market. The companies cater to the needs of end-users and industries to ensure customer satisfaction, which is a crucial factor for growth. Additionally, the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products has forced companies to shift towards environment-friendly manufacturing and packaging, thereby contributing to the market's growth.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Kimberly-Clark - $18.45 billion (2020)

- Essity - $13.4 billion (2020)

- Procter & Gamble - $76.1 billion (2020)

- Georgia-Pacific - $27.6 billion (2019)

- Sofidel - $2.77 billion (2019)

Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene industry consists of various types of products that are primarily used outside homes, such as in hotels, restaurants, offices, hospitals, and other commercial facilities. Some of the most common types of tissue and hygiene products used in the Away From Home market include Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Napkins, and Facial Tissues. Each of these products is designed to serve a specific purpose and offer a unique set of benefits to the consumers.

Toilet Paper is one of the most widely used tissue products in the Away From Home market. It is primarily used for personal hygiene and cleaning purposes. Paper Towels are another popular option, mainly used for hand drying and cleaning in commercial facilities. Napkins are commonly used in restaurants and cafes for hygiene purposes, while Facial Tissues are used for personal hygiene and cleaning purposes.

The Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene sector includes products such as paper towels, toilet tissue, hand sanitizers, soap dispensers, and more. These products are used in various applications, including food services, property management, and manufacturing. In food service, products such as napkins, placemats, and table covers are commonly used. Property management requires janitorial supplies, including restroom paper products, while manufacturing requires products such as gloves, wipes, and cleaning chemicals. Overall, Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene products are critical in maintaining hygiene and ensuring the safety of employees and the public.

The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is healthcare. With the current global pandemic, there is an increased demand for hygiene and sanitation products, particularly in the healthcare industry. Hospital and clinic settings require a high level of cleanliness and disinfection, making hygiene products essential.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market in the coming years. These regions are expected to hold the largest market share percent valuation due to the presence of well-established players, high demand for hygiene products, and increasing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable products.

The market share of the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market in North America and Europe is expected to be around 35% and 30%, respectively, by the end of the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market due to the growing awareness regarding hygiene practices in several developing countries such as India and China.

The market share of the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be around 25% by the end of the forecast period. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to contribute to the market growth, accounting for around 10% of the overall market share.

Executive Summary

The global Comforter Sets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period (2023-2030). This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for luxury home decor products, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about the importance of quality sleep. The market is segmented by type (down comforter sets, silk comforter sets, wool comforter sets, and others), by application (residential and commercial), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa). North America dominates the market due to the high adoption of premium bedding products in the region.

Comforter sets are a popular bedding product around the world, with major companies like IKEA, Hollander, Nitori, Laura Ashley, Ogallala Comfort, Luolai Home Textile Co, Shanghai Shuixing Home Textile Co, FUANNA, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co, Beyond Home Textile, Yantai Pacific Home Fashion, Pujiang Honsun Home Textile, and Nantong Mengyafei Hometextile operating in this sector.

These companies use various marketing and sales strategies to grow the Comforter Sets Market, such as online sales, social media advertising, influencer endorsements, and collaborations with designers. The global Comforter Sets Market was valued at USD 4.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. Here are the sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies:

- IKEA: USD 44.1 billion in 2020

- Hollander: USD 300 million in 2020

- Nitori: USD 2.5 billion in 2020

- Laura Ashley: USD 400 million in 2019

- Luolai Home Textile Co: USD 2.2 billion in 2020

Comforter sets are an essential bedding accessory that provides warmth, comfort, and style to your bedroom. They come in various types of materials like satin, silk, cotton, down-filled, linen, microfiber, and fur. Satin and silk comforter sets are a luxurious choice, known for their soft, smooth, and shiny texture. Cotton comforter sets are a popular choice for their durability, breathability, and ability to regulate body temperature. Down-filled comforter sets are warm and cozy, made from the soft feathers of ducks or geese. Linen comforter sets are known for their natural and organic feel, lightweight, and durability. Microfiber comforter sets are soft, lightweight, and easy to maintain. Fur comforter sets are a lavish and cozy choice that adds style and warmth to your bedroom.

Comforter sets are bedding ensembles that include a comforter, along with coordinating shams, bedskirt, or decorative pillows. These sets are widely used in hotels, apartments, and houses to provide comfort and style. In hotels, comforter sets are used to enhance the guest experience by creating a cozy and luxurious sleeping atmosphere. In apartments, they are used to decorate the bedroom and provide a comfortable sleeping environment for tenants. In houses, comforter sets are used to add a touch of sophistication to the bedroom décor and provide a comfortable resting place for the family.

North America is expected to dominate the Comforter Sets market due to the high demand for home decor textiles and increased spending on home renovation and decoration. The market share percent valuation for North America is estimated to be around 35%-40%.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for comforter sets, with a valuation of around 25%-30%. The increasing demand for luxury bedding and the growing awareness of the health benefits of organic bedding are expected to drive the market's growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing living standards. The estimated market share percent valuation for this region is around 20%-25%.

Other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, with market share percent valuations of around 5%-10%. Overall, the global comforter sets market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 3.30% during the forecast period.

Executive Summary

The global disposable glove market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market is mainly driven by increasing awareness regarding hygiene and safety in various end-use industries such as healthcare, food, and pharmaceuticals. The increasing demand for disposable gloves due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to drive market growth. The market size was valued at USD 8.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.70 Billion by 2030. The demand for nitrile gloves is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Disposable gloves have become an essential product globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stringent health and safety regulations. The global disposable glove market is highly competitive with several established and emerging players vying for market share. The major players in the market include Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, Ansell, Semperit, Supermax, Medline, YTY GROUP, Cardinal Health, Medicom, UG Healthcare, Bluesail, INTCO, and Zhonghong Pulin.

These companies are driving the growth of the disposable glove market by expanding their production capacity, investing in research and development, and establishing distribution networks globally. Top Glove generated sales revenue of over $1.8 billion, Hartalega generated sales revenue of over $952 million, and Kossan generated sales revenue of over $830 million in 2020.

Disposable gloves are a type of protective gear that is commonly used in different industries and healthcare settings. There are four types of disposable gloves - latex, vinyl, nitrile, and others. Latex gloves are made from natural rubber latex and provide excellent barrier protection, fit, and comfort. Vinyl gloves are made from polyvinyl chloride and are a cheaper alternative to latex gloves. They are best suited for light-duty tasks and offer an easy fit and comfort level. Nitrile gloves are made from synthetic rubbers and provide superior puncture resistance and excellent chemical resistance as compared to other gloves. Other types of gloves include polyethylene gloves, neoprene gloves, and synthetic gloves.

Disposable gloves are used in several applications across various industries for protecting hands from contamination or hazardous materials. The dental/medical field uses disposable gloves for procedures to protect against infection and cross-contamination. In the food industry, disposable gloves are used for food handling to ensure food safety. The industrial sector uses gloves for oil and gas, automotive, and manufacturing industries for worker safety. Light chemical industries use disposable gloves to prevent the spread of harmful chemicals to individuals. Other applications include cleanrooms, janitorial, and beauty industries. The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the healthcare sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the disposable glove market. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing demand for disposable gloves in the healthcare, food processing, and pharmaceutical industries, among others. The region is expected to account for approximately 40% of the global disposable glove market share value.

North America is another region that is projected to hold a significant market share in the disposable glove market. This growth can be attributed to the strict regulations and standards implemented by the FDA and CDC, making it mandatory for healthcare professionals to wear gloves during medical procedures.

Europe is also expected to hold a significant market share in the disposable glove market, owing to increased awareness regarding hygiene and safety in the food processing and hospitality industries.

The Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness moderate growth in the disposable glove market due to the rising demand from the healthcare and industrial sectors.

