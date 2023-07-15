Market Analysis on Pizza Oven market, Shower Drains market and Sleeping Pillows market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary

Pizza Oven market research reports suggest that the market is driven by the growing demand for fast food and the increasing popularity of homemade pizzas. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2023 to 2030. In terms of revenue, the global pizza oven market size is estimated to hit USD 808.40 Million by 2030. The brick oven segment holds the largest share and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period followed by conveyor and countertop ovens. North America dominates the global pizza oven market due to the high consumption of pizza in the region.

Pizza Oven Market is a growing market due to the rising demand for pizza in various parts of the world. The market has a highly competitive landscape, which consists of several international and regional players. The key players operating in the market include Middleby Corporation, Wood Stone Corporation, Mugnaini, Forno Bravo, Californo, Welbilt, Sveba Dahlen AB, Ooni, Cuppone, Smeg, Gozney, Morello Forni, Peppino, ItalOven, Marra Forni, Forno Nardona, Peerless Ovens, Forno Classico, Ali Group (OEM), Hart Keramik, WP Riehle, Moretti Forni Spa, World Seiki, Camp Chef, Cuisinart, Presto, Sinmag, Sun-Mate, and Southstar.

Middleby Corporation, Forno Bravo, Welbilt, and Moretti Forni Spa are some of the companies with high sales revenue figures. In 2020, Middleby Corporation generated sales revenue of USD 3.5 billion, while Welbilt reported revenue of USD 1.4 billion. Moretti Forni Spa generated a revenue of USD 160 million in the same year.

Pizza ovens have evolved from just being traditional brick ovens to modern-day ovens that operate using electricity or gas. The three main types of pizza ovens in the market include electric-fueled pizza ovens, wood-fired pizza ovens, and gas pizza ovens. Electric pizza ovens are versatile and come in different sizes, making them the perfect choice for restaurants with small kitchens. Gas pizza ovens are efficient and consume less energy, making them ideal for commercial use. Wood-fired pizza ovens are great for outdoor settings, and they add a unique smoky flavor to pizza.

The increase in the number of pizza restaurants has significantly contributed to the demand for pizza ovens in the market. Pizza is a universally loved food, and the rise in its consumption has driven the demand for pizza ovens. Additionally, the development of new pizza recipes has further boosted the demand for pizza ovens, as restaurants focus on offering unique and delicious pizza flavors. The affordability of pizza ovens has also played a role in increasing their demand, hence encouraging restaurant owners to invest in new pizza ovens to cope with the increasing customer demand.

Pizza ovens find extensive applications in both household and commercial settings. Household pizza ovens are smaller and easier to use. These ovens are suitable for people who enjoy fresh, homemade pizza. Commercial pizza ovens, on the other hand, are larger and designed for high-volume use. They are commonly used in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other food service establishments. The ovens come with varying numbers of decks and sizes. Pizzas cooked in commercial ovens are usually sold by the slice or whole pie.

The fastest-growing application segment of pizza ovens is in the commercial sector. This is because pizza is a favorite food for most people. As such, there is a high demand for gourmet pizza, especially in urban areas.

North America is expected to dominate the Pizza Oven market with a market share of approximately 40% by the end of 2025. The increasing demand for artisanal pizzas and the growing popularity of outdoor cooking are the key factors driving the growth of the Pizza Oven market in this region.

Europe is also expected to hold a significant market share of the Pizza Oven market, accounting for around 30% by the end of 2025. The rising trend of home-cooked meals and the increasing demand for wood-fired pizzas are driving the growth of the Pizza Oven market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the Pizza Oven market due to the increasing popularity of pizza as a fast-food option. The market share of the Pizza Oven market in this region is expected to be around 20% by the end of 2025.

Other regions such as the Middle East & Africa and South America are also expected to see a steady growth rate in the Pizza Oven market, with a market share of approximately 5-7% and 10-15% respectively by the end of 2025.

Executive Summary

The Global Shower Drains Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period, from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for modern and aesthetic showers, coupled with the rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of using shower drains, is driving the growth of the market. A significant boost in construction activities, coupled with an increase in residential and commercial buildings, is also expected to fuel the demand for shower drains. Furthermore, the increasing trend towards smart and energy-efficient bathrooms, along with the introduction of new innovative products, is also expected to drive the market's growth. The market size was estimated at USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.50 Billion by 2030.

The global shower drains market is highly competitive due to the presence of several key players. Some of the companies operating in this market are Geberit, Aliaxis, Schluter-Systems, Watts Water Technologies, McWane, BLS Industries, Jomoo, ACO, Sioux Chief Mfg, Beijing Runde Hongtu, Jay R. Smith Mfg, Zurn Industries, KESSEL AG, Infinity Drain, Ferplast Srl, ESS, Gridiron SpA, Viega, OMP TEA, CaggiatafaaafMaurizio, AWI, and TECE.

These companies offer different types of shower drains such as linear drains, center drains, and side-drain options. They cater to various industries such as residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Key companies in this market are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their market presence and increase their revenue.

In terms of revenue, some of the key players in the shower drain market are Geberit with a sales revenue of $3.6 billion in 2020, followed by Aliaxis with a sales revenue of $3.2 billion, ACO with a sales revenue of $907 million, and Sioux Chief Mfg with sales revenue of $316 million.

Shower Drains are essential to remove water in a shower area and keep it dry. There are mainly two types of shower drains - Point Drains and Linear Drains. Point Drains, also known as a traditional drain, are placed in the center of the shower and have a circular shape. They are ideal for smaller showers and can quickly remove water. On the other hand, Linear Drains are rectangular-shaped drains that are installed along the width of the shower area. Linear Drains can handle high water flows, making them ideal for larger and more elaborate shower designs. They have a modern look and offer a sleek appearance to the bathroom.

The demand for Shower Drains has increased significantly due to their benefits. First and foremost, Shower Drains prevent water leakage and damage to the bathroom floor. Second, they avoid the slippery condition that can cause accidents.

Shower drains are an essential component of any bathroom, used to drain away water from the shower area to prevent pooling and potential damage to the surrounding floor. Shower drains are commonly used in both residential and commercial settings. In residential buildings, they are typically installed in bathrooms and wet rooms to ensure proper drainage. In commercial buildings, shower drains are found in hotels, gyms, and other communal spaces. They are available in a range of sizes and designs to suit different types of showers and drainage requirements.

The fastest-growing application segment for shower drains in terms of revenue is the commercial segment. This is due to the rising number of hotels, fitness centers, and other recreational facilities that require reliable shower drainage systems in their premises.

The report suggests that the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly growing population and urbanization in countries such as China and India. In addition, the Middle East and Africa, and South America regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the Shower Drains market due to the increasing demand for modern and luxurious bathrooms.

The expected market share of the Shower Drains market in North America is projected to be around 40-45% by 2025, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for approximately 30-35% of the market share. The Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to account for around 10-15% and 5-10% of the market share, respectively.

Executive Summary

The global sleeping pillow market is expected to grow from USD 16.00 Billion in 2022 to USD 26.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for comfortable and high-quality pillows, rising awareness regarding the importance of quality sleep, and growing prevalence of sleep disorders. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, and growing health concerns among the population. Key players in the market include Hollander, American Textile Company, MyPillow, Tempur Sealy International, and Sleep Number Corporation.

The global sleeping pillow market is highly competitive, with the presence of several established players. The market is highly fragmented, with companies primarily competing based on product quality, pricing, and product innovation. The key players operating in the market include Hollander, Wendre, MyPillow, Tempur Sealy, RIBECO, John Cotton, Paradise Pillow, Magniflex, Comfy Quilts, PENELOPE, PATEX, Latexco, Romatex, Nishikawa Sangyo, Czech Feather & Down, Luolai, Fuanna, Dohia, Mendale, Shuixing, Noyoke, Beyond Home Textile, Southbedding, Jalice, Your Moon, Yueda Home Textile, and HengYuanXiang.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are listed as follows:

- Tempur Sealy – $3.1 billion in 2020

- Hollander - $155 million as of 2021

- MyPillow - $280 million in 2019

There are several types of sleeping pillows available in the market, each designed with specific materials to meet different sleeping needs. Wool/cotton pillows are comfortable and eco-friendly as they are made from organic materials. Memory foam pillows contour the shape of the head and neck, promoting proper alignment and providing support. Latex pillows offer excellent neck support, relieve pressure points, and are ideal for people with allergies as they prevent the growth of bacteria and mold. Down/feather pillows are soft, light, and breathable, providing a luxurious and comfortable sleeping experience. Polyester pillows are affordable, hypoallergenic, and easily washable, making them perfect for people with allergies.

A sleeping pillow is an essential part of the bedding, ensuring proper support and comfort to the user during sleep. Residential application is the most common one, where it is used in homes for individuals of all age groups. In hotels, sleeping pillows provide optimum comfort and luxury to guests, while in hospitals, it plays a crucial role in aiding the recovery of patients. Sleeping pillows are also used in schools to ensure students get adequate rest during nap time. Other applications include use during travel, camping, or any other outdoor activity that requires sleeping accommodations. In all these applications, sleeping pillows are used to protect the neck and spine while sleeping or resting.

The fastest-growing application segment of sleeping pillows in terms of revenue is the hospitality industry, particularly hotels and resorts. The rise in tourism and a preference for luxury accommodations with enhanced comfort and amenities have led to increased demand for high-quality sleeping pillows.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the Sleeping Pillow market in the coming years. The market share percentage valuation for these regions is estimated to be around 30% and 25%, respectively.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the Sleeping Pillow market due to the increasing population and rising disposable income levels. The market share percentage valuation for the region is estimated to be around 20%.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to witness moderate growth in the Sleeping Pillow market. The market share percentage valuation for these regions is estimated to be around 15% and 10%, respectively.

