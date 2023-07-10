Surgical Power Tools Market Is Projected to Reach $3,783.7 Million | CAGR of 5.2%

Surgical power tools are handheld devices that use electrical, pneumatic, or ultrasonic energy to cut, remove, shape, or ablate bone, soft tissue, and other.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical power tools have revolutionized the field of surgery by providing surgeons with efficient and precise instruments to perform various procedures. These tools are designed to enhance surgical precision, reduce operative time, and improve patient outcomes. Powered by electricity or compressed air, they offer increased control and maneuverability, making complex surgeries more manageable. The global surgical power tools market size was valued at $2,275.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $3,783.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

One of the primary advantages of surgical power tools is their ability to streamline surgical procedures. Powered instruments such as drills, saws, and reamers enable surgeons to perform bone cutting, shaping, and drilling with greater speed and accuracy. This not only reduces the duration of the surgery but also minimizes tissue trauma, leading to reduced blood loss, decreased post-operative pain, and faster recovery for patients.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Johnson & Johnson,

CONMED Corporation,

Sharma Orthopedic,

B. Braun SE,

GPC Medical Ltd.,

Stryker Corporation,

Medtronic plc,

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.,

Arthrex, Inc.,

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Another crucial aspect of surgical power tool is their versatility. Different attachments and blades can be easily interchanged, allowing surgeons to adapt to the specific requirements of each procedure. For instance, orthopedic power tools offer specialized attachments for tasks such as drilling screw holes, inserting implants, and performing bone resections. Neurosurgical power tools, on the other hand, provide delicate and precise instruments for procedures involving the brain and spinal cord. This versatility enables surgeons to tailor their approach and optimize surgical outcomes.

In summary, surgical power tools have transformed the way surgeries are performed. With their precision, speed, and versatility, these tools have significantly improved surgical outcomes, reduced operative time, and enhanced patient recovery. As technology continues to advance, surgical power tools are expected to become even more sophisticated, offering greater precision and expanding the range of surgical procedures that can benefit from their use.

