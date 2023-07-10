One Year Later: Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services to Unveil Statewide Data on the Impact of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in California

Virtual Statewide Press Conference: Tuesday, July 11 at 9 a.m. PT

WHAT: Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services , the lead crisis center agency for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in California, will host a virtual press conference to reveal statewide data on the impact of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline one year into its implementation. The new easy to remember number – 988 – was launched across the U.S. on July 16, 2022.

Mental health experts will share insights, real-life stories of impact and discuss the future of 988 in California. A Q&A session for media is scheduled with speakers after the presentation of data and key findings.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT

WHO:

Shari Sinwelski, LPCC, Vice President of Crisis Care, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

Stephanie Welch​, Deputy Secretary of Behavioral Health,​ California Health and Human Services Agency

Matt Taylor, Network Director, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

Karla Zenteno, MS, Bilingual Spanish Program Coordinator for 988, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

Amanda Wood, Shift Supervisor, Crisis Support Services of Alameda County

Jennifer Hallman, LCSW, MPA, LCSW/MPA, Alternative Crisis Response Manager, Los Angeles County Dept. of Mental Health

Dr. Bhuvana Rao, Division Manager, Office of Wellness and Suicide Prevention, Orange County Health Care Agency

WHY: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that suicide continues to be a significant public health crisis across the country. According to the CDC, suicide rates increased approximately 36% between 2000 and 2021. In 2021, an estimated 12.3 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt and 1.7 million attempted suicide.



To combat this crisis, a federally mandated number – 988 – was launched across the U.S. on July 16, 2022 to quickly assist individuals in crisis. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) provides 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors for individuals experiencing substance use, a suicidal and/or mental health crisis, or any other type of emotional distress.





ABOUT: Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services is California's lead 988 agency and partners with 11 other crisis centers to field over 260,000 contacts annually across the state.





The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a network of over 200 locally operated and funded crisis centers around the country, with California responding to more 988 contacts than any other state. 988 is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.





About Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

For more than 80 years, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services has served as a national leader in whole-person mental health, crisis care and substance use services. With deep roots in community-based mental health, Didi Hirsch is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to advancing health equity, especially where poverty or stigma limits access to care. As a pioneer in suicide prevention and crisis care for all ages, Didi Hirsch founded the nation’s first Suicide Prevention Center in Los Angeles in 1958, leads the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline across California, oversees Teen Line, and is one of five operators for the national Disaster Distress Helpline. In addition to providing multilingual crisis care support, the Suicide Prevention Center serves as a model of care internationally and offers outpatient therapy, support groups for survivors of suicide loss and suicide attempts and suicide prevention trainings. Learn more at www.didihirsch.org.

