Market Analysis on Artist Grade Acrylic Paints market and Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk market till 2030

Market Analysis on Artist Grade Acrylic Paints market, Arc Flash Protection Apparel market and Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk market forecasted till 2030

The global artist grade acrylic paints market is expected to reach USD 580.50 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. Factors driving market growth include increasing demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic paints, the rising popularity of DIY projects, and growing interest in artistic and creative activities among people. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high number of artists and art enthusiasts in the region. Key players in the market include Liquitex, Winsor & Newton, M. Graham & Co., Daler Rowney, and Golden Artist Colors.

The artist-grade acrylic paint market is highly competitive with numerous global players operating in the market. These companies are focused on offering a wide range of color shades, durability, and texture to their customers. Some of the key players in the market are Colart, Daler-Rowney, Sennelier, Matisse, Lukas, Pebeo, Golden Artist Colors, Turner Colour Works, Acrylicos Vallejo, Royal Talens, Decoart, M. Graham & Co, Da Vinci Paint Co, Maries, and Hebei Chinjoo Art Materials Technology.

The growth of the artist-grade acrylic paint market can be attributed to the rising demand for premium-quality art supplies and a growing number of art schools and workshops. The companies in this market are focusing on expanding their market share through product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-mentioned companies are as follows:

- Colart: $189 million

- Daler-Rowney: $50 million

- Golden Artist Colors: $35 million

- Royal Talens: $165 million

Artist Grade Acrylic Paints are preferred by artists for their vibrant colors, versatility, and ability to dry quickly. There are two types of Artist Grade Acrylic Paints available in the market: Fluid Acrylics and Heavy-Body Acrylics.

Fluid Acrylics are paint that have a thin consistency and flow easily. They are ideal for creating fine lines, intricate details, and for creating fluid effects like drips and washes. Whereas Heavy-Body Acrylics are thicker in consistency and offer more texture and depth to artwork. They are ideal for creating impasto techniques, thick layers, and blending colors.

Both Fluid and Heavy-Body Acrylics have their own set of advantages. Fluid Acrylics are perfect for quick drying artwork, while Heavy-Body Acrylics are more versatile and can be mixed with texture gels and mediums for creating impasto artwork.

Artist Grade Acrylic Paints are widely used by both amateur and professional artists in various art applications. Amateur artists mainly use these paints for hobbies like canvas painting, scrapbooking, and wall painting. Professional artists mostly use these paints to create high-quality paintings for exhibitions, galleries, and commissions. Artist Grade Acrylic Paints are ideal for both beginners and professionals with their ability to provide high pigmentation, consistent texture, and excellent lightfastness. These paints can be mixed with water to create a range of effects, from thin washes to thick impasto textures, and used to create anything from landscapes to abstract art.

The fastest-growing application segment for Artist Grade Acrylic Paints in terms of revenue is the decorative coating segment. The decorative coating segment primarily includes wall paintings, furniture, and other household objects.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the artist grade acrylic paints market due to the presence of a large number of professional artists, art schools, and art supply stores in these regions. The market share percentage valuation for North America is expected to be around 38%, whereas for Europe it is expected to be around 33%.

Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the artist grade acrylic paints market due to the increasing demand for art supplies from developing countries such as China and India. The market share percentage valuation for Asia-Pacific is expected to be around 22%.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to account for a smaller market share percentage valuation of around 4% and 3%, respectively, due to the limited presence of professional artists and limited demand for art supplies in these regions.

The global arc flash protection apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2023 to 2030. The market is being driven by increasing awareness about electrical safety, stringent regulations mandating safety measures, and the growing adoption of arc flash protection apparel across various industries, such as power generation, automotive, construction, and oil & gas. However, the high cost of these apparel and the availability of low-cost counterfeit products are hindering market growth. The market size of the arc flash protection apparel market is estimated to be around USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion by 2030.

The Arc Flash Protection Apparel Market is highly fragmented, with several players operating in the market. Among the key players, Honeywell (Salisbury), DuPont, YOTSUGI, Tranemo, Fristads, Roots, CATU Electrical, National Safety Apparel, Swoto, BSD, ProGARM, U.Protec, Shanghai C&G Safety, Oberon Company, Chicago Protective Apparel, Sofamel, Enespro PPE, and Charnaud are some of the prominent ones.

Honeywell (Salisbury), DuPont, National Safety Apparel, Chicago Protective Apparel, and Charnaud are major players in the arc flash protection apparel market. These companies manufacture and supply a wide range of arc flash protection apparel, including clothing, gloves, helmets, and boots. They also provide customized solutions for the specific needs of their clients.

Honeywell (Salisbury) is one of the leading manufacturers of arc flash protection apparel. In 2019, the company reported sales revenue of $36.7 billion. DuPont reported sales revenue of $21.5 billion in 2019, with a significant portion coming from its safety and construction segment which includes arc flash protection apparel. National Safety Apparel reported sales revenue of $65.5 million in 2019, while Chicago Protective Apparel reported sales revenue of $35.7 million in the same year.

Arc Flash Protection Apparel is designed to protect workers who are exposed to electrical hazards from the thermal effects of an arc flash. There are five different types of PPE protection available in the market, ranging from Type 0 to Type 4. PPE Protection Type 0 offers a minimum Arc Thermal Performance Value (ATPV) of 4 calories/cm², while PPE Protection Type 4 provides a minimum ATPV of 40 calories/cm². Type 1 to Type 3 fall in between and increase in the minimum ATPV as the protection level increases. Each type of protection apparel offers different degrees of protection from the heat, flames, and electrical charges, and workers need to choose the appropriate PPE for their work environment.

The demand for Arc Flash Protection Apparel has been increasing worldwide due to the growing awareness about worker safety in hazardous work environments. The increasing number of electrical equipment and the adoption of modern technologies across various industries have boosted the demand for arc flash protection apparel.

Arc Flash Protection Apparel is commonly used in industries where electrical hazards exist. The apparel is designed to provide protection to workers from the high-energy thermal blasts that occur during an electrical arc flash. It is used in various applications including oil & gas and mining, power generation & electrical, and industrial manufacturing. In the oil & gas and mining industry, workers are exposed to electrical hazards when working in confined spaces, while industrial manufacturing involves working with heavy machinery. The power generation & electrical industry involves working with high-voltage electrical equipment which requires electrical protection apparel.

The Arc Flash Protection Apparel market is experiencing significant growth worldwide, with North America being the largest market due to stringent safety regulations and increasing awareness regarding workplace safety. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth due to the rising industrial sector and growing emphasis on worker safety. Europe is also expected to see consistent growth due to an increase in the adoption of safety regulations in the workplace. The USA is expected to see steady growth due to the growth of the oil and gas industry and government regulations. China is expected to show rapid growth due to the increase in power generation and construction activities. These factors are expected to drive the arc flash protection apparel market across all regions in the coming years.

The global contemporary height-adjustable desk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period (2023-2030). Factors such as the increasing adoption of ergonomic furniture, rising demand for sit-to-stand desks due to the health benefits they offer, and the growing trend of working from home are expected to drive market growth. North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the presence of numerous players and increasing awareness about the importance of good posture and health. The market size for contemporary height-adjustable desks is estimated to be around USD 7.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.30 Billion by 2030.

The contemporary height-adjustable desk market is a highly competitive space, with multiple players vying for market share. Some of the leading companies operating in this market include Kokuyo, Okamura, Steelcase, Haworth, Teknion, Global Group, Kimball, HNI, Kinnarps, IKEA, Schiavello, KI, ESI, OFITA, Ceka, PAIDI, Gispen, Ragnars, ROHR-Bush, Las, Actiu, Guama, and PALMBERG.

These companies are leveraging various strategies such as product innovation, pricing, marketing, and partnerships to gain an edge in the market. For instance, some companies are investing in R&D to develop new and improved products that cater to evolving customer needs and preferences. At the same time, others are focusing on pricing strategies to make their products more affordable, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

The sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies in 2020 are as follows:

- Kokuyo: $1.3 billion

- Steelcase: $2.7 billion

- Haworth: $2.09 billion

- Teknion: $700 million

- Kinnarps: $1.1 billion

- IKEA: $44.6 billion

- KI: $630 million

Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk comes in different types, but the most common ones are Electric Height-adjustable Desk, Manual Height-adjustable Desk, and Other. The Electric Height-adjustable Desk is powered by electricity and can be adjusted with the press of a button. It is smooth and easy to use, making it a popular choice for offices with multiple users. The Manual Height-adjustable Desk requires physical effort to adjust, but it is a more affordable and reliable option for those who do not require frequent adjustments. The Other types of height-adjustable desks include standing desks, sit-stand desks, and treadmill desks, which have additional features to encourage movement and ergonomics.

The contemporary height-adjustable desk has gained immense popularity due to its versatility and ergonomic features. It is widely used in offices and homes where people spend long hours sitting and working. The adjustable feature allows the users to switch between sitting and standing positions, which helps in reducing the risk of various health issues such as back pain, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

Apart from offices and homes, the contemporary height-adjustable desk is also used in other applications such as educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and hospitality industries. The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the office segment as it is essential for employees to have a comfortable and ergonomic workspace.

North America is expected to have a market share of around 38%, while Europe is likely to account for around 28% of the market share. Asia-Pacific is also expected to register significant growth in the market due to the rising demand for contemporary height-adjustable desks in countries like China and India.

Other regions like the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to contribute to the growth of the Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk market, but they are likely to have a comparatively smaller market share.

