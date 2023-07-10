Revolutionizing Healthcare: HIPAA Compliant ChatGPT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing BastionGPT, a breakthrough HIPAA-compliant ChatGPT assistant that is redefining how medical professionals deliver healthcare. Created by FortaTech Security, an industry leader in secure digital health technology, BastionGPT marks a new era in ‘Healthcare ChatGPT’, with an unrivaled commitment to privacy, security, and transforming the way medical professionals provide the best patient care.
Josh Spencer, the founder of BastionGPT and a seasoned healthcare executive, has leveraged his 17 years of industry experience and formal education from the University of Texas and Stanford University to lead the development and launch of BastionGPT.
"AI holds immense potential in healthcare, from improving patient care to mitigating staff burden," Spencer emphasizes. "However, I witnessed the potential risks posed by non-HIPAA compliant AI services. This observation led to the creation of BastionGPT - a solution that respects and values both healthcare innovation and security."
The uniqueness of BastionGPT lies in its balance of user-friendliness, power, and security. This balance allows the AI assistant to adhere to the stringent standards of HIPAA and industry best practices while offering an intuitive, transformative healthcare user experience. Whether you're a healthcare provider drafting patient communication or a billing analyst parsing through complex medical documents, BastionGPT is a force multiplier, bridging the gap between healthcare needs and advanced AI technology.
BastionGPT is the efficient digital assistant healthcare providers have been eagerly awaiting, offering everything from an extra set of eyes for potential drug interactions to recommending relevant medical codes.
"BastionGPT has been a breeze to incorporate into my daily workflow, saving me countless hours," says Catherine Maxted, RN, Nurse Coordinator. "Even though technology can be intimidating, this AI assistant is incredibly user-friendly."
BastionGPT helps providers translate complex health concepts into patient-friendly language, enabling more informed patient decision-making. It goes a step further by enhancing communication between providers and patients, building trust, and promoting a more engaged patient community.
Given healthcare professionals' frequent interaction with Protected Health Information (PHI), accidental PHI inclusion while using non-HIPAA-compliant AI services, such as ChatGPT Plus, can lead to severe HIPAA violations, resulting in hefty fines and employee termination. In contrast, BastionGPT exceeds HIPAA requirements and can safely interact with HIPAA-regulated data, offering users peace of mind.
Unlike other AI services, BastionGPT ensures the highest levels of privacy and security. It employs unique, secure versions of ChatGPT and other powerful models that are inaccessible to OpenAI or other third parties. All data entered into BastionGPT is private and not used for data mining or to develop future versions of AI, making it the ideal solution for healthcare users who can't risk patient data leaks.
With BastionGPT, the healthcare industry can experience the best of what AI has to offer - with security, compliance, and efficiency at the forefront.
For more information about BastionGPT, including its use cases and AI safety in healthcare, read the full Healthcare Use Case Guide available on BastionGPT's website.
About FortaTech Security
FortaTech Security is a leader in cybersecurity, AI technology and digital health. The team combines healthcare innovators, disruptors, security advocates, and technology enthusiasts on a collective mission to bridge the gap between healthcare and cutting-edge artificial intelligence safely. With a focus on privacy, security, and a transformative user experience, FortaTech Security's premier offering, BastionGPT, is transforming the landscape of healthcare.
Josh Spencer
Josh Spencer, the founder of BastionGPT and a seasoned healthcare executive, has leveraged his 17 years of industry experience and formal education from the University of Texas and Stanford University to lead the development and launch of BastionGPT.
"AI holds immense potential in healthcare, from improving patient care to mitigating staff burden," Spencer emphasizes. "However, I witnessed the potential risks posed by non-HIPAA compliant AI services. This observation led to the creation of BastionGPT - a solution that respects and values both healthcare innovation and security."
The uniqueness of BastionGPT lies in its balance of user-friendliness, power, and security. This balance allows the AI assistant to adhere to the stringent standards of HIPAA and industry best practices while offering an intuitive, transformative healthcare user experience. Whether you're a healthcare provider drafting patient communication or a billing analyst parsing through complex medical documents, BastionGPT is a force multiplier, bridging the gap between healthcare needs and advanced AI technology.
BastionGPT is the efficient digital assistant healthcare providers have been eagerly awaiting, offering everything from an extra set of eyes for potential drug interactions to recommending relevant medical codes.
"BastionGPT has been a breeze to incorporate into my daily workflow, saving me countless hours," says Catherine Maxted, RN, Nurse Coordinator. "Even though technology can be intimidating, this AI assistant is incredibly user-friendly."
BastionGPT helps providers translate complex health concepts into patient-friendly language, enabling more informed patient decision-making. It goes a step further by enhancing communication between providers and patients, building trust, and promoting a more engaged patient community.
Given healthcare professionals' frequent interaction with Protected Health Information (PHI), accidental PHI inclusion while using non-HIPAA-compliant AI services, such as ChatGPT Plus, can lead to severe HIPAA violations, resulting in hefty fines and employee termination. In contrast, BastionGPT exceeds HIPAA requirements and can safely interact with HIPAA-regulated data, offering users peace of mind.
Unlike other AI services, BastionGPT ensures the highest levels of privacy and security. It employs unique, secure versions of ChatGPT and other powerful models that are inaccessible to OpenAI or other third parties. All data entered into BastionGPT is private and not used for data mining or to develop future versions of AI, making it the ideal solution for healthcare users who can't risk patient data leaks.
With BastionGPT, the healthcare industry can experience the best of what AI has to offer - with security, compliance, and efficiency at the forefront.
For more information about BastionGPT, including its use cases and AI safety in healthcare, read the full Healthcare Use Case Guide available on BastionGPT's website.
About FortaTech Security
FortaTech Security is a leader in cybersecurity, AI technology and digital health. The team combines healthcare innovators, disruptors, security advocates, and technology enthusiasts on a collective mission to bridge the gap between healthcare and cutting-edge artificial intelligence safely. With a focus on privacy, security, and a transformative user experience, FortaTech Security's premier offering, BastionGPT, is transforming the landscape of healthcare.
Josh Spencer
Founder, FortaTech Security
+ +1 (214) 334-7144
press@bastiongpt.com