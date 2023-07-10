Aequor Technologies Announces Acquisition of Collab Infotech
Aequor Expands Its Expertise in Clinical, Scientific, IT & Healthcare Staffing Solutions through Acquisition of Collab Infotech
The combination of Collab’s talent and Aequor’s 25 years of experience will support our long-term strategy of growth and leadership in healthcare and life science.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aequor Technologies, a leading global provider of staffing, consulting, and technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Collab Infotech, a division of Collab USA, LLC, a highly reputable firm specializing in clinical, scientific and IT staffing solutions. This strategic move further strengthens Aequor's position in the staffing industry and enhances its ability to provide comprehensive workforce solutions to clients worldwide.
Collab Infotech has established itself as a trusted partner in the life sciences and technology sectors, catering to the evolving staffing needs of organizations across the globe. With a robust network of talented professionals, Collab excels in sourcing, recruiting, and placing qualified individuals in critical roles within clinical and scientific research, IT and healthcare domains. The acquisition of Collab Infotech aligns perfectly with Aequor's commitment to providing top-notch talent and customized staffing solutions to its clients.
Through this acquisition, Aequor Technologies aims to leverage Collab's extensive industry expertise, knowledge and established client relationships to deliver enhanced staffing solutions. By combining Collab's specialized focus with Aequor's global reach and comprehensive service offerings, the merged entity will be able to meet and exceed the diverse staffing needs of organizations operating in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
“This acquisition will give Aequor a greater footprint in the clinical IT space with access to new customers and an experienced team of recruiters to help us fill our client needs. The combination of Collab’s talent and Aequor’s 25 years of experience will support our long-term strategy of growth and leadership in healthcare and life science,” said Aequor Co-CEO Manmeet Virdi.
Kamal Virdi, Co-CEO of Aequor, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Collab Infotech to the Aequor family. This acquisition significantly expands our capabilities in the crucial areas of clinical and scientific research, IT, and healthcare staffing. Collab has a stellar reputation in the industry, and we are excited to join forces and drive innovation, exceed customer expectations, and make a positive impact in the healthcare and life sciences sectors."
Sam Matreja, founder and head of Collab USA, LLC, shared his excitement about joining forces with Aequor. He said, "Collab has always been dedicated to delivering top-quality staffing solutions to our clients. By becoming a part of Aequor Technologies, we gain access to a global platform and a vast network of resources, enabling us to expand our reach and provide even greater value to our clients. We are excited about the possibilities this merger brings and look forward to achieving new heights together."
With the acquisition of Collab Infotech, Aequor Technologies strengthens its position as a leading provider of staffing and technology solutions in the healthcare and life sciences industries. The integration of the two organizations will result in a seamless collaboration that combines deep industry knowledge, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
About Aequor Technologies: Aequor Technologies is a global provider of staffing, consulting, and technology solutions, catering to diverse industries including healthcare, education, life sciences, IT and more. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Aequor delivers tailored workforce solutions to help clients achieve their business goals efficiently.
About Collab Infotech: Collab Infotech is a leading provider of clinical, scientific, IT and healthcare staffing solutions, serving clients across the globe. With an extensive network of qualified professionals, Collab Infotech specializes in sourcing and placing talent in critical roles within the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
