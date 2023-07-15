Market Analysis on Furniture Hardware market, Fermented Food and Ingredients market and Doorbell market forecasted till 2030

The furniture hardware market research reports suggest that the industry is expected to grow in the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The rise in population and urbanization has led to an increased demand for furniture, which is driving the market growth. The rise in disposable income and changing consumer preferences towards stylish interiors and furniture is pushing manufacturers to develop innovative hardware solutions to meet the demand. The North American market is predicted to be the largest market due to the growing hospitality and healthcare sectors in the region. The Furniture Hardware Market is expected to grow from USD 20.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 26.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period.

The Furniture Hardware Market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating at the global and regional levels. The major companies operating in the Furniture Hardware Market include DTC, Blum Inc, Taiming, Jusen, ADAMS, Hettich, King Slide Works Co. Ltd, ASSA ABLOY, Accuride, Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV), Hafele, GRASS, Yajie, HUTLON, and Salice. These companies specialize in producing furniture hardware products such as hinges, locks, sliders, handles, and others.

The furniture hardware market players use different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions to grow and sustain in the competitive market. The players also invest in research and development activities to introduce innovative products and gain a competitive edge in the Furniture Hardware Market.

The sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Blum Inc - USD 2.1 billion (2019)

- Hettich - USD 1.15 billion (2019)

- Hafele - USD 1.38 billion (2019)

- GRASS - USD 350 million (2019)

Furniture hardware refers to any component of a piece of furniture that is not part of the main structure. There are various types of furniture hardware that are widely used in the industry. Drawer slides are used to allow drawers to smoothly slide in and out of a piece of furniture. Hinges are used to attach doors and lids to a frame or box and allow them to open and close. Knobs and pulls are used to provide a reliable grip for opening doors and drawers. Furniture sliding door hardware is used in sliding doors to provide easy access and efficient storage solutions. Furniture door support ensures that the doors of a piece of furniture remain open and stable. Kitchen pull out baskets are used for organizing different kitchen tools while wardrobe storage hardware helps in storing clothes and accessories.

Furniture hardware is an essential component in both commercial and residential furniture. In commercial furniture, furniture hardware includes components such as cabinet handles, hinges, locks, casters, and slides, which are used to provide robustness and functionality to the furniture. In contrast, furniture hardware in residential furniture such as sofa, bed, table, chairs, includes door handles, knobs, drawer slides, and hinges that enhance the look of the furniture and make it more modern.

The fastest growing application segment in terms of revenue for furniture hardware is the residential furniture segment. This is due to the rise in demand for modernizing the home décor that includes furniture that is more aesthetically pleasing and functional.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Furniture Hardware market due to the increasing demand for furniture in countries like China, India, and Japan. The market share percent valuation for this region is estimated to be around 40% by the year 2025.

The second-largest market for Furniture Hardware is North America, with an estimated market share of around 30% by 2025. This is mainly due to the presence of major furniture manufacturers in the region.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the Furniture Hardware market, with an estimated market share of around 20% by 2025. The increase in demand for high-end furniture products is the primary driver for this growth.

Executive Summary

The global fermented food and ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for clean label products, healthy and natural ingredients, and the use of fermented ingredients as a flavor enhancer are driving the growth of the market. The market is segmented by type, application, and geography, with the Asia Pacific region expected to dominate in terms of market share due to the popularity of fermented food and beverages in the region. The key players in the market include Nestle S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Danone S.A., and Kerry Group, among others. The Fermented Food and Ingredients Market is expected to grow from USD 57.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 84.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Danone is one of the top players in the fermented food and ingredients market whose products include Activia, Actimel, and YoPro. Nestlé also has a strong presence in the market with its Probiotic Nestlé LC1 and Optifast products. Kraft Heinz offers fermented products such as sour pickles and sauerkraut. General Mills has a wide range of yogurt products. KeVita, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, produces sparkling probiotic drinks. FrieslandCampina offers products such as cheese and yogurt under its brand name, Campina. Cargill offers fermented ingredients such as acidulants and hydrocolloids. DSM provides fermented ingredients such as enzymes and cultures. Unilever has a range of fermented sauces and marinades. Hain Celestial offers fermented products such as kefir and kimchi under the brand name, Cultures for Health.

The sales revenue figures for some of the companies are as follows:

- Danone: €23.620 billion in 2020

- Nestlé: CHF 84.3 billion in 2020

- Kraft Heinz: $26.2 billion in 2020

- General Mills: $18.1 billion in 2020

Fermented foods and ingredients have been a part of human diets for centuries, and their popularity continues to grow due to their numerous health benefits and unique flavors and textures. The most common types of fermented food and ingredients include dairy products such as yogurt and cheese, fermented beverages like kefir and kombucha, confectionery and bakery items like sourdough bread and chocolate, meat and fish products like sausages and fish sauce, and fermented fruits and vegetables like pickles and sauerkraut. Additionally, fermented food flavors and ingredients are also widely used in the food industry, such as vinegar, soy sauce, and wine.

The growing awareness about the beneficial effects of incorporating fermented foods into diets like improved gut health, enhanced nutrient absorption, and immune system boost has increased the demand for fermented food and ingredients.

Fermented foods and ingredients have a diverse range of applications across various industries. In supermarkets/hypermarkets, fermented food and ingredients are used for food preservation, flavor enhancement, and health benefits. Specialty stores often cater to niche markets such as organic and natural food, where fermented products are in high demand. Online stores provide convenience for consumers to purchase fermented products from anywhere. Other applications of fermented food and ingredients include the pharmaceutical, animal feed, and biofuel industries.

The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the food and beverage industry. Increasing awareness of the health benefits of fermented products such as kombucha, kefir, and kimchi has led to a surge in demand for these products.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Fermented Food and Ingredients market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. The market share percentage valuation for the Asia Pacific region is expected to be more than 50% due to the increasing demand for fermented foods and beverages in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

In North America, the market share percentage valuation is expected to be around 25%, with the United States being the major contributor to the growth of the market. The increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with fermented food and ingredients is driving the market in the region.

In Europe, the market share percentage valuation is expected to be around 20%, with countries like Germany and the United Kingdom being the major contributors to the growth of the market. The increasing trend of consuming plant-based foods and beverages and the adoption of healthy lifestyles are driving the market in the region.

Executive Summary

The Doorbell market research report provides insights into the current market conditions, including industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities for key players. The Doorbell Market is expected to grow from USD 2.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.80 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period. The increasing trend of home automation, technological advancements, and growing demand for smart homes are factors driving the market growth. However, installation and maintenance costs, privacy concerns, and limited range of wireless doorbells are some of the challenges hindering the market's development. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including competitive landscape, market segmentation, and regional analysis.

The doorbell market has seen steady growth over the past few years, primarily driven by the increasing demand for smart homes and home security systems. The market is characterized by the presence of several established players, and the competition is expected to intensify further with the entry of new players. The key players operating in the doorbell market include Aiphone, Ring, Honeywell, Panasonic, August, Skybell, Legrand, Commax, Advente, Kivos, Jiale, Dnake, RL, Genway, Anjubao, Leelen, and Aurine.

In terms of sales revenue, Ring is one of the top-performing companies in the doorbell market, with estimated revenues of over $450 million in 2020. Honeywell, which offers a range of home security solutions including doorbells, generated revenues of over $33 billion in 2020. Panasonic, which is primarily known for its consumer electronics products, had revenues of over $54 billion in the same year.

Doorbell market has expanded significantly due to advancements in technology. Wired doorbells, which have been around for decades, are still commonly used. They are inexpensive and reliable, but require wiring and must be installed by a professional. Wireless visible doorbells, on the other hand, are easy to install and offer a variety of features such as video monitoring and smartphone connectivity. They operate on batteries or a small solar panel and can be placed anywhere. Wireless invisible doorbells, also known as motion-sensor doorbells, use infrared technology to detect motion and emit a sound when someone approaches the door. They are discreet and perfect for properties where visible doorbells may not be suitable.

Doorbell is an essential component of residential and commercial buildings such as hotels, offices, and hospitals. In residential applications, a doorbell is mainly used for alerting the homeowner or occupant that there is someone at the front door. In commercial applications, doorbell systems are used to alert staff members of clients or visitors before they enter the building, providing an additional layer of security. For example, the receptionist can hear and respond to the doorbell before allowing visitors to enter. Additionally, doorbell systems are also useful in disabled access applications, where an audio or visual signal indicates that someone is at the door.

The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the smart doorbell market, propelled by technological advancements and the increasing number of households that use smart home products.

The North American region is expected to dominate the Doorbell market due to the high adoption rate of advanced home security systems and the presence of major players in the region. The market share percentage valuation of North America is anticipated to be around 40% by 2025.

Apart from North America, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the Doorbell market owing to the rising demand for home automation and smart security systems. The market share percentage valuation of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be around 30% by 2025.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the Doorbell market, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality security systems and advanced technology. The market share percentage valuation of Europe is expected to be around 20% by 2025.

Other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are also expected to witness steady growth in the Doorbell market, driven by increasing urbanization and rising awareness about home security systems. The market share percentage valuation of these regions is expected to be around 10% by 2025.

