PHILEOS EVOO INC Introduces Phileos of Sparta Ultra-Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil to Coppa's Fresh Market

The popular grocery chain will now carry the company’s full product line of premium olive oil.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- PHILEOS EVOO INC , a renowned producer of Ultra-Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil , is excited to announce that Coppa's Fresh Market, a well-established Toronto/GTA retailer grocer, will now carry their full line of Phileos of Sparta Olive Oil at all of their locations.Phileos of Sparta, recently honored with the CIOOC 2023 Gold Award, has gained global recognition for its exceptional quality and unparalleled taste. As a direct manufacturer and distributor, PHILEOS EVOO INC maintains full control over the production process, ensuring consistent excellence from branch to bottle. Unlike the majority of olive oil brands in North America, Phileos of Sparta is not a repackager or reseller of other producers’ oils who seek a patchwork of different suppliers to meet their needs.Coppa's Fresh Market, a family-owned and operated grocery store chain, has been serving the Greater Toronto Area since 1963. With a commitment to providing an authentic grocery experience, they offer exceptional value, excellent service, and a wide selection of the finest quality food from around the corner and around the world.Jim Kokaliaris, President and Founder of PHILEOS EVOO INC, expressed his excitement about this partnership, saying, "We desire to make our (ultra) premium olive oil a staple for consumers in North America and around the world. This retail partnership with a well-respected grocery chain such as Coppa's brings PHILEOS EVOO INC one step closer to achieving this goal. It helps Phileos fulfill its commitment to continually offering a superior quality olive oil that is rich in taste, flavorful, and healthy at an unbeatable value."“It is an olive oil that all consumers should be purchasing,” Kokaliaris passionately states, “because of its extremely low acidity, great taste, and attributable health benefits. You do not find all three of these characteristics in every oil. This is what makes Phileos of Sparta special and allows us to stand out from the crowd.”Phileos of Sparta stands out in the industry with its dedication to maintaining consistent quality and taste throughout the year. The company’s olive oil is packed full of polyphenols, with an astounding content of 800-1200mg/kg per litre of oil. Additionally, PHILEOS EVOO INC adheres to the highest manufacturing production standards, including IFS and Agrocert certifications, with each batch of oil undergoing rigorous testing to ensure premium quality.To learn more about PHILEOS EVOO INC and Phileos of Sparta Ultra-Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil, please visit their website at www.phileosevoo.com About the CompanyFamily-owned, award-winning PHILEOS EVOO INC is a direct manufacturer and distributor of Phileos of Sparta, an Ultra-Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil, produced by skilled artisan farmers who gather the finest quality olives from family orchards located in the town of Monemvasia, Greece.With a multi-generation heritage in olive oil production, PHILEOS EVOO INC follows a vertical integration approach, ensuring complete control over the manufacturing process. The company produces olive oils that exceed international standards, delivering exceptional taste, quality, and health benefits.