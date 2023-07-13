Beat the Heat: Mountain Peaks Family Practice Shares Best Ways to Stay Healthy During High Summer Temperatures

As temperatures rise, it's crucial to protect ourselves from the heat and prevent heat-related illnesses. ” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

"As the summer sun shines brightly upon us, it brings not only warmth and joy but also soaring temperatures that require extra care and attention to ensure our well-being," said Dr. Robert Durrans, owner of and primary physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. "It's important to take precautions during hot weather. As temperatures rise, it's crucial to protect ourselves from the heat and prevent heat-related illnesses. By following these simple yet effective measures, we can enjoy the summer while keeping our health in check."

With Utah County's unique climate and outdoor recreational opportunities, it's important to stay informed and take proactive steps to beat the heat. Here are some key recommendations from Mountain Peaks Family Practice:

1. Stay Hydrated:

With temperatures soaring , it's vital to stay hydrated throughout the day. Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid sugary drinks and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration. Remember to increase water intake when engaging in outdoor activities or spending time under the sun.

2. Dress Appropriately:

Choose lightweight, breathable clothing made from natural fabrics such as cotton or linen. Light-colored attire reflects sunlight and helps keep you cool. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses provides added protection against harmful UV rays. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from the sun's intense heat.

3. Seek Shade:

During the peak hours of intense sunlight, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., seek shade whenever possible. Limit direct exposure to the sun during these hours to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, including potentially life-threatening heatstroke. If you must be outdoors, find shade under trees or use an umbrella or sunshade to create a cooler environment.

4. Stay Cool Indoors:

Creating a cool and comfortable indoor environment is crucial during hot summer days. Utilize fans, air conditioners, or evaporative coolers to maintain a pleasant temperature. Keep curtains or blinds closed during the day to block out the heat. If air conditioning is unavailable, take refreshing showers or use wet towels on your neck and wrists to cool down. Avoid using heat-generating appliances that can raise indoor temperatures.

5. Eat Light and Fresh:

Opt for light, refreshing meals that are easy to digest during hot summer days. Emphasize fruits, vegetables, and hydrating foods in your diet. Water-rich options like watermelon, cucumbers, and citrus fruits help keep you hydrated. Minimize consumption of heavy, greasy, and spicy foods, as they can make you feel sluggish and contribute to discomfort in hot weather.

6. Exercise Wisely:

Stay physically active while being mindful of the high temperatures. Engage in outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening. Choose shaded areas or trails with adequate airflow for your workouts. Listen to your body and adjust the intensity and duration of exercise to prevent overheating. Take frequent breaks and seek immediate shelter if you experience signs of heat exhaustion.

As Utah County residents embrace the summer season, Mountain Peaks Family Practice encourages everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions. Dr. Durrans advises, "By being aware of the local weather conditions and following these valuable tips, we can enjoy the outdoors while safeguarding our health and well-being."

