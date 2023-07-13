Regional Supply Announces Name Change to Spandex

Spandex (formerly Regional Supply): New Name. Same Company. Same People. Same Service.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After 77 years of proudly serving the sign making, graphics, and vehicle wrapping markets, Regional Supply today announced its name has been changed to Spandex. A leading provider of solutions for the sign making, graphics, and vehicle wrapping markets for 77 years, the company has been part of the Spandex family for several years - this transition aligns the company's brand identity with its global presence while maintaining its commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers.

"To all our valued customers who have supported us throughout the years as Regional Supply, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude," said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager of Spandex and former general manager of Regional Supply. "We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter as Spandex and can't wait to continue serving you with the same dedication and expertise you've come to expect."

Who is Spandex?

Spandex, a renowned global supplier, specializes in providing materials, sign systems, displays, and equipment to the visual communication industry. With a history dating back to 1976, Spandex has been at the forefront of offering complete solutions for businesses engaged in signs, displays, digital prints, specialty graphics, vehicle wraps, and more. Operating in 19 countries and with 19 online stores, Spandex represents a wide portfolio of leading brands, ensuring customers receive outstanding service from a team of industry experts. For further information about Spandex's vision, mission, and values, please visit: https://spandex.group/our-vision/

New Website Experience

In conjunction with the name change, Spandex is thrilled to unveil its new website, featuring a fresh look and enhanced features. The updated online store offers advanced search and filtering capabilities, a convenient shop-by-brand feature, access to news and blog articles, printer profiles, and other valuable resources. Customers are invited to explore the new website at www.spandex.us.

Business as Usual

Despite the name change, Spandex assures customers that its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products and service remains unchanged. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction, technical expertise, and prompt delivery remains at the forefront of its operations. Customers can continue to reach out to Spandex by calling 801-262-6451, emailing sales.us@spandex.com, or visiting the will call area located at 4517 West 1730 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104.

Regional Supply extends its sincere gratitude to all valued customers for their loyalty and support throughout the years. The transition to Spandex marks an exciting new chapter, and the company looks forward to continuing to serve customers with the same dedication and expertise they have come to expect.

About Spandex (formerly Regional Supply)

Spandex is a leading US supplier specializing in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, as well as a wide variety of plastics users. With an extensive inventory of over 10,000 items, our range includes vinyl, inks, neon, plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. We are dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction and strive to keep our clients informed about the latest industry technology and knowledge through hands-on educational classes covering various subjects and products.

As part of the Spandex family, we have established enduring relationships with our customers by providing exceptional technical support, daily delivery services, and the dedicated assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our guiding principle, as articulated by founder Art Mendenhall, is to be "in business to solve people's problems." With a commitment to excellence and reliability, Spandex is proud to be the trusted partner for professionals in the sign and graphics, wrapping, and architectural markets.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services, please visit www.spandex.us, email support@spandex.com, or call (800)-365-8920.

