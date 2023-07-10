Sustainable Home Decor Market is Expected to Reach $556.3 Billion by 2031, With Sustainable CAGR of 5.5% From 2022-2031

Sustainable Home Decor Market 2021-2031

The floor covering segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market is estimated to reach $263,618.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Designs and customization is rising along with the popularity of sustainable home decor items, which has a favorable effect on the expansion of the global market for sustainable home decor.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sustainable Home Décor Market," The sustainable home decor market size was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

In terms of revenue, the floor coverings segment contributed significantly to the overall global sustainable home decor market in 2021 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the course of the forecast period. One of the key areas, North America, represented a sizable portion of the global sustainable home décor market in 2021. Over the years, there has been tremendous expansion in the sustainable home décor market, and this trend is anticipated to continue steadily during the projected period. Due to growing environmental awareness, market participants are concentrating on creating eco-friendly products, which is why this has occurred. This is creating sustainable home decor market opportunity.

According to the sustainable home decor market analysis, the global sustainable home decor market is segmented into product type, price point, income group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into furniture, home textile, and floor covering. Among these, the floor covering segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the sustainable home decor market forecast period. This can be due to both the rising standard of living and the trend of home design. However, due to increased internet usage and online buying, the e-commerce industry is anticipated for sustainable home decor market growth.

Based on product type, the floor covering segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on income group, the higher income segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $104,272.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $173,570.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.4%. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

The major players analyzed for global sustainable home decor industry are Vermont Woods Studios, Cisco Brothers, Lee Industries Inc., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Greenington, Jianxgi, La-Z-Boy Inc., Manchester Wooden, Moso International, Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft, Ashley Furniture, Forbo, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., and Mannington Mills, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current sustainable home décor market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sustainable home decor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sustainable home decor market opportunity.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the sustainable home decor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

○ The report includes the sustainable home décor market analysis of the regional as well as global sustainable home decor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



