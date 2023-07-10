[Latest] Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size/Share Worth USD 174.72 Billion by 2032 at a 22.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Regenerative Medicine Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 65.08 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 76.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 174.72 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 22.8% between 2022 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AstraZeneca Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Integra Lifesciences Corp, Astellas Pharma Inc, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Serum-free Media, Classical Defined Media, Stem Cell Culture Media , Specialty Media, Chemically Defined Media, Other Cell Culture Media), By Type (Liquid Media, Semi-solid Media, Solid Media), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Regenerative Medicine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 65.08 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 76.04 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 174.72 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Global Regenerative Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The relatively new field of regenerative medicine is seeing an upward surge and some of the factors include the rising cases of chronic ailments, increasing numbers of patients suffering from genetic disorders, trauma cases, and so on. The increased prevalence of diseases, which as yet do not have medical solutions, such as cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases, have aided researchers in developing alternative options. Hence, innovation and use of various therapies – stem cell, tissue engineering, gene editing – are the way forward. They might come up with explanations for medical problems faced by mankind.

With an increase in such cases, governments across the world, are favorably disposed to investing in research and development in regenerative medicine. In many areas, private funding is also making available access to advanced technology.

As a result, pharmaceutical companies are building a strong portfolio of products, assisted by intensive clinical trials, strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. All these factors help in expanding the market reach of pharmaceutical companies.

The global players are also trying to address ethical concerns, and regulatory and reimbursement issues that might prove to be a hindrance in the growth of the market of regenerative medicine.

The pharmaceutical companies have also taken into account the high cost of the therapies which might be a deterrent for a wide section of the population, especially in developing economies. They are focused on the provision of cost-effective therapies to patients and the adoption of novel stem cell-based technologies useful in the development of products for the treatment of diseases. This is primarily due to the rise in the incidence of injuries and growth amongst the older population.

Report Scope

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak had a major impact on many sectors, and the pharma industry was no different. In the early stages of the pandemic, the clinical trials of therapies that were non-Covid-19-related were affected.

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus crisis affected the delivery of cell therapies, administration, logistics, and limited healthcare resources. One important reason was because of the shortage of material supplies for cell-based therapies. This was so because the model of cell therapies is based on an allogeneic or autologous product.

Allogeneic products require cell donors and the social distancing that was observed during the pandemic restricted the movement of the donors. The donors also had to undergo a test to confirm whether he/she was affected by Covid and that took time. In autologous products, the cells have to be collected from patients, with the latter required to visit the apheresis center and interact with the technicians. This was hindered by the social distance restrictions in place.

The movement of the ships and vehicular movement was also affected by lockdowns in various parts of the globe. All this impacted the price factor, reimbursement policies, and access to the market.

Conversely, the exhaustive experience and expertise of pharma industries in cell biology, and genomic technology, came in handy when it came to manufacturing drugs and vaccines to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

List of the prominent players in the Regenerative Medicine Market:

AstraZeneca Plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Integra Lifesciences Corp

Astellas Pharma Inc

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Others

Global Regenerative Medicine Market – Regional Analysis

The regenerative medicine market can be analyzed based on the geographical distribution of its research centers, availability of funding by both government and private players, and expenditure on healthcare.

In 2022, the region of North America dominated the regenerative medicine market by capturing a market share of 32%. Among the countries in North America, the U.S. is the largest contributor to the growth, Canada offers a productive location and Mexico has a well-established research and development infrastructure.

The growth is a result of various factors including the availability of government and private funding for development; accessibility and usage of advanced technology; and high healthcare spending in the region. Besides, there are several ongoing clinical trials by important market players that have contributed to the region’s growth.

The market in the North American region is in a progressive stage because the clinical trials of the therapies are in their third phase.

The government bodies have a favorable outlook for reimbursement and regulatory policies that are fulfilling the growth in the need for regenerative products of tissue engineering. As far as the technology of stem cells is concerned, ethical issues have been raised. This has led to strict regulatory policies affecting the expansion of the market.

After North America, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see a surge in the growth rate. This can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing investment by major manufacturers to launch new products.

The region of Asia-Pacific has registered a growth of USD 1,549 million in 2020. It is anticipated to expand at a registered CAGR of 26.6% in the period from 2022 to 2030. The region comprises countries like China, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Japan, New Zealand, Myanmar, and Australia.

In this region, Japan leads the market followed by China. Due to the increase in its elderly population, Australia has higher healthcare costs.

The Asia-Pacific region influences the market because of its varied culture and demography. The high incidence rate of unintentional trauma injuries has spurred the growth of the regenerative medicine market.

Overall, there is an increasing potential in developed and developing economies for the regenerative medicine market . The key pharma companies have adopted numerous developmental strategies such as product launches, approval, agreement, partnership, and merger. Although the market faces ethical challenges due to unfavourable norms, these countries are expected to address the issues positively.

The Regenerative Medicine Market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Serum-free Media

Classical Defined Media

Stem Cell Culture Media

Specialty Media

Chemically Defined Media

Other Cell Culture Media

By Type:

Liquid Media

Semi-solid Media

Solid Media

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

