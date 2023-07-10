Game On: DANO Network Unveils Free Soccer Streaming for Nigerian Fans
One of the perks for Nigerian DANO Select members is access to soccer games for free.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With DANO Select, Nigerian soccer fans can soon have access to mainstream soccer games for free. This is a significant solution for Nigeria, as it lacks official ways to watch these games without paying.
DANO Network, being an AVOD streaming TV platform, is funded by advertisers and offers free access to viewers worldwide. This means that Nigerians can now enjoy watching their favorite soccer games without any cost.
The popularity of soccer in Nigeria is immense, with 70% of the population being soccer fans. This indicates a high demand for free access to mainstream soccer games, which DANO Select can now fulfill.
To join the DANO Select program, users can simply sign up through DANO Network's app and website. By streaming content on the platform and referring others, users can earn points that can be redeemed for currency. Additionally, members of DANO Select can also benefit from other perks such as free sports and giveaways from sponsors.
In conclusion, DANO Network's DANO Select program offers a valuable solution for Nigerian soccer fans who are seeking free access to mainstream soccer games. This is a significant development considering the lack of official free options in the country.
