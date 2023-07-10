Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Proposed Property Tax Cut Legislation

July 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement on the Texas Legislature's announcement of property tax cut legislation during Special Session #2:

"I promised during my campaign that the state would return to property taxpayers at least half of the largest budget surplus we have ever had. Today’s agreement between the House and the Senate is a step toward delivering on that promise. I look forward to this legislation reaching my desk, so I can sign into law the largest property tax cut in Texas history."

