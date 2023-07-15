Market Analysis on Shower Heads market, Soundproof Floor Underlay market and Smart Door Lock market forecasted till 2030

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

Executive Summary

The global shower heads market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for water-efficient and sustainable shower heads is driving the market growth. The market size of the shower heads market is expected to grow from USD 6.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest market for shower heads, followed by North America and Europe. The key players operating in the market include Moen, Kohler, Delta Faucet, Hansgrohe AG, American Standard, and GROHE AG.

The global shower heads market is highly competitive, with a significant number of players fighting for market share. The market is fragmented, and key players adopt several strategies to expand their market reach and strengthen their positions.

Kohler, Masco Corporation, Duravit, Roca, Moen, Jaquar, Interlink Products International, LIXIL, Speakman, Waterpik, TOTO, SANEI LTD., Toray, Amane (OMCO), Purebble (AURA TEC), Mitsubishi Chemical Cleansui, SANIPEX GROUP, Miro Europe, BATHLIA, Kludi, JOMOO, CAE, ARROW, HUIDA are some of the prominent companies operating in the shower heads market.

The shower head market is growing rapidly, and prominent players are experiencing impressive sales revenue. For instance, Kohler reported annual revenue of approximately $9.06 billion, and Masco Corporation reported annual revenue of approximately $7.17 billion. TOTO also reported annual revenue of approximately $7.07 billion.

Showerheads are a vital bathroom accessory that facilitates taking a relaxing bath. Two types of showerheads are commonly available in the market – fixed showerhead and handheld showerhead. Fixed showerheads are wall-mounted and attached to a pipe, installed in the wall. They come in various sizes, shapes, and colors and provide a constant, steady flow of water. Fixed showerheads are ideal for those who prefer a consistent and stable shower experience.

On the other hand, handheld showerheads have a flexible pipe and can be detached from the mount and directed where needed. They are ideal for people with limited mobility, as they provide greater flexibility and convenience in directing water during bathing.

Shower heads are widely used in both household and commercial applications. In households, shower heads are an essential part of bathrooms and are used for bathing purposes. They come in various designs and styles, allowing users to control the flow of water and adjust the water pressure as per their preferences. Commercial applications of shower heads include hotels, spas, gyms, and other public places where people require shower facilities. In such cases, shower heads are typically designed to withstand continuous usage and are made from durable materials for extended lifespan.

The shower heads market is experiencing substantial growth in various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, USA, and China. The increasing awareness of personal hygiene and advancements in technology are the primary factors fueling the growth of this market. In the North American region, the high adoption rate of eco-friendly and energy-efficient showerheads is driving the growth of the market. Similarly, in Europe, the rising demand for customized bathroom products is contributing to the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is also seeing growth due to the increasing focus on hygiene and sanitation practices. In China and the USA, the growing trend of luxurious bathroom fittings is driving the demand for premium showerheads. Overall, the shower heads market is expected to witness significant growth globally in the coming years.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/shower-heads-r852



Executive Summary

The global soundproof floor underlay market is experiencing growth due to increase in urbanization, construction activities, and the growing demand for acoustic and vibration insulation. The market is expected to grow from USD 1.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.10 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. The demand for soundproof floor underlay is increasing due to the growing popularity of soundproof flooring in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, including offices, hotels, recording studios, and hospitals. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, due to the increasing population and urbanization, and the rising demand for noise reduction solutions.

The soundproof floor underlay market is highly competitive, with several established players vying for market share. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Acoustical Solutions, Amorim Cork Composites, Maxxon Corporation, PROFLEX Products, AcoustiTECH, Acoustiblok, Sound Isolation Company, Acoustical Surfaces, Hush Acoustics, Regupol, Pliteq, iKoustic Soundproofing, Shenzhen Vinco, KRAIBURG Relastec (Damtec), and DAIKEN.

These companies offer a range of soundproof floor underlay products, including cork, rubber, and foam-based options. While some companies specialize in a particular material, others offer a mix of products to cater to different customer preferences and applications.

Sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies include:

- Acoustical Solutions - $20 million (estimated)

- Acoustiblok - $10 million (estimated)

- Hush Acoustics - £2-3 million (estimated)

The Soundproof Floor Underlay market offers different types of underlays to reduce noise from foot traffic or stereo systems between floors. One option is rubber underlay, which is highly dense and an ideal choice for high-traffic areas in many buildings. It is also a great choice for large spaces and home theaters. Cork underlay is another popular choice since it efficiently blocks sound and creates a softer walking surface. It is also environmentally friendly, durable, and easy to install. Foam underlay is a cost-effective choice and provides excellent sound insulation and affords a pleasant look. Fiber underlay is also widely used in this market, which offers better thermal insulation, absorb sound waves lower noise levels. Felt underlay is specially designed for sub-flooring and won't transfer unwanted sound from room to room.

Soundproof floor underlay is used for noise reduction purpose and it is applied in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Residential areas commonly use soundproof floor underlay in apartments to separate different units, while commercial sectors utilize them in office buildings, hospitals, schools, and hotels. Furthermore, in an industrial setting, soundproof floor underlay is often used for noise insulation in manufacturing plants, warehouses, and factories. The underlay is constructed with any acoustic materials to absorb impact noise, airborne noise, and vibrations, which significantly reduces the noise entering or leaving the space.

The Soundproof Floor Underlay market is expected to witness significant growth in North America and Europe. These regions are expected to dominate the market due to their high demand for soundproof materials in residential and commercial buildings.

North America and Europe have a combined market share of around 65-70% in the Soundproof Floor Underlay market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Soundproof Floor Underlay market due to the rising demand for soundproof materials in emerging economies like China, India, and Japan.

The expected market share of North America and Europe in the Soundproof Floor Underlay market is around 20-25% each. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a market share of around 30-35%, while the remaining market share is expected to be shared between the Middle East and Africa and South America.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/soundproof-floor-underlay-r853



Executive Summary

The Smart Door Lock market research report indicates a significant growth in the market with a CAGR of 1.90% projected between 2023-2030. The increasing adoption of home automation technologies, advancements in cloud computing, and growing need for security and safety are driving the market growth. The report covers the market size, estimation, and forecast for the global Smart Door Lock market. The market size is expected to reach from USD 1.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period.. The key players in the market include Assa Abloy AB, Allegion, PLC, Dormakaba Holding AG, Apigy Inc, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The global smart door lock market is highly competitive with the presence of several key players such as ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Master Lock, MIWA Lock, Samsung, Sargent and Greenleaf, Dessmann, Guangdong Be-Tech, Honeywell, SALTO, Tenon, Locstar, nello, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Adel and Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock. These companies offer a wide range of smart door lock solutions such as Bluetooth-enabled locks, WiFi-connected locks, and biometric locks to cater to different customer needs.

ASSA ABLOY had a sales revenue of $9.1 billion in 2020, while Allegion had a revenue of $2.3 billion. Dormakaba Group had a revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020, and Spectrum Brands had a revenue of $5 billion in 2020. Honeywell had a revenue of $32.6 billion, while Samsung's revenue was $200 billion in 2020.

Overall, these companies are actively contributing to the growth of the smart door lock market by offering innovative and advanced solutions to customers around the world.

Smart Door Locks are a modern-day solution to physical keys that come with certain risks. Electronic Cipher Locks offer keyless entry to homes, offices, and storage units via a keypad. Fingerprint Locks authenticate the user's identity via their fingerprint, ensuring high-security access. Z-wave Locks use wireless technology to connect to other smart devices, allowing the user to lock and unlock their doors from anywhere. Wi-Fi Locks grant access via Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to lock or unlock doors from their smartphones and control sharing access remotely. Bluetooth Low Energy Locks use Bluetooth technology to link with smartphones, identifying authorized access holders. Other smart lock types include facial recognition and voice-activated locks.

Smart door locks are increasingly being used in various applications for enhancing security. Smart door locks are being widely used in the household segment for safeguarding the property from theft and unauthorized access. In this application, smart door locks can be easily integrated with home automation systems, and users can unlock their doors using their smartphones. The commercial segment is another significant application area for smart door locks. These locks are used for securing offices, buildings, and other corporate establishments. Smart door locks provide enhanced security by providing customized access controls and tamper alerts. Other applications of smart door locks include hotels, healthcare, and retail sectors.

The smart door lock market is experiencing significant growth globally, with North America and Europe leading the way due to increased awareness of home security and adoption of smart home systems. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to a rise in disposable income, population growth, and the adoption of advanced technology. The United States and China are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the smart door lock market due to their large populations and rising middle class who are increasingly adopting smart home systems. The market is poised for continued growth due to advancements in technology and increased demand for home security solutions.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/smart-door-lock-r854