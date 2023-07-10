Channel Vision Magazine Hosts Unforgettable CVx Expo in Scottsdale, Arizona with MSPAA as Event Partner
No other expo event throughout the year offers communications and IT channel partners, trusted advisors and MSPs with a more exciting combination of platforms to explore new business and partnering opportunities; product training and panel discussions
Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals
No other expo event throughout the year offers communications and IT channel partners, trusted advisors, and MSPs with a more exciting combination of platforms.
We look forward to hosting more than 100 brands exhibiting the key and emerging IT and communications solutions that drive digital transformations, along with the thousands of channel partners”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Vision Magazine is thrilled to announce its partnership with MSPAA for the upcoming CVx Expo event, taking place from November 14th to 16th. This highly anticipated event will bring together top industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators for three days of expo hall exploration, exceptional educational content and training, and a schedule of entertainment-based networking experiences.
— Berge Kaprelian - Founder of Beka Business Media
"We are excited to collaborate and partner with Channel Vision Magazine for this event," said Dave Jooste, President of MSPAA. "By bringing together the collective expertise and resources of MSPAA and Channel Vision, we can help foster an exceptional event for knowledge exchange, relationship-building, and business growth. We look forward to welcoming attendees to this exciting event in Scottsdale."
CVx Expo has become renowned for its ability to foster new and existing relationships within the technology community. With a diverse range of participants from various sectors, including telecommunications, cloud services, managed services, and more, the event promises to be an unparalleled networking and learning opportunity.
“We look forward to hosting more than 100 brands exhibiting the key and emerging IT and communications solutions that drive digital transformations, along with the thousands of channel partners who enable solution sales and customer outcomes,” said Berge Kaprelian, founder and owner of Beka Business Media, publisher of Channel Vision Magazine and RWS Magazine.
“Come eat, drink, and experience CVx on us while you ‘SELLebrate’ the channel and recharge your channel sales strategy for 2024.”
Join us this November in Scottsdale, where business meets pleasure in the desert at CVxEXPO 2023.
About MSPAA: MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches over 53,000 email subscribers.
For more information about MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net
About Channel Vision: Channel Vision is a B2B bi-monthly print magazine and digital content properties read and followed by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, IT, and managed services — both on-premises and in the cloud. Channel Vision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to market to experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business and enterprise spaces.
For more information about the CVx Expo, visit: https://cvxexpo.com/
Rob Schubel
Beka Business Media
email us here