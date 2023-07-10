VTRS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Viatris Inc. Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: March 1, 2021 to February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in VTRS:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/viatris-inc-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41866&from=3

Viatris Inc. NEWS - VTRS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Viatris Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (ii) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being on the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Viatris you have until July 14, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Viatris securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the VTRS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/viatris-inc-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41866&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com