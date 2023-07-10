eWorld Introducing New Artificial Intelligence-Based Platform to Modernize Wine Industry from Seed to Sip

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, CA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC)(“eWorld,” the “Company”), the owner of specialized wine distributor Angelini Trading Company and global innovators of cutting edge tech, today announces a new corporate initiative to develop and offer a comprehensive platform utilizing artificial intelligence (“AI”) capable of serving the entire wine industry from vineyard to consumer. The Company is currently finalizing negotiations with a renowned AI research and development firm that will mark eWorld’s entrance into the AI marketplace.



“As experts in wine and innovation, the convergence of the two was a logical progression for our Company to expand vertically and build value,” said Miroslav (Mirek) Gorny, Chief Executive Officer at eWorld. “Collectively, AI, machine learning, and data analytics will prove invaluable in every corner of the industry, helping vineyards harvest perfect grapes, distributors operate more efficiently, marketers better reach target demographics, and consumers, albeit novice or connoisseur, have the most pleasurable wine experiences. I am eager to launch the new collaboration and will soon provide additional details as we bring the wine industry into the AI age, a new era of efficiency, sustainability, and quality.”

AI from Seed to Sip

eWorld's AI solutions will make a transformative impact in viticulture. By collecting and analyzing unprecedented amounts of data on weather patterns, soil conditions, grape quality or even drone footage, eWorld's AI algorithms will empower operators to optimize best vineyard management practices. This will lead to more precise irrigation, pest control, and harvesting techniques, resulting in higher crop yields and superior grape quality.

The eWorld platform will modernize every step of winemaking by integrating AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics into the fermentation and aging processes. The output from these technologies provides winemakers with insight on yeast strains, proper fermentation temperature and more to make data-driven decisions to optimize the balance of flavors, aromas, and tannins. Algorithms will store and learn from historical data, ensuring repeatable recipes while providing winemakers the opportunity to experiment with innovative new products and techniques without sacrificing a brand’s quality.

Beyond production, eWorld’s AI platform will meet growing consumer demand for non-invasive, apposite marketing and rewards. This is accomplished through use of leading tools, such as sentiment analysis and customer preference modeling, to assist wineries in developing personalized marketing strategies to improve customer engagement and loyalty. AI in flavor profiling will help winemakers communicate the unique characteristics of their wines to customers.

The platform will cater to wine enthusiasts with customized suggestions based upon their taste profiles, introducing them to new options and enriching their overall wine-drinking experience.

About eWorld Companies, Inc.

eWorld Companies, Inc. serves as the parent company of Angelini Trading Company, a reputable business based in the Los Angeles area. Angelini Trading specializes in the distribution of 26 distinct wine varieties sourced from five family-owned wineries. Additionally, they offer products from two artisanal Italian pasta factories, a renowned olive oil company that received the prestigious 2014 award for the world's best olive oil, and other rare specialty food items rarely found in the U.S. market. eWorld's primary focuses include the successful launch of Angelini Trading's Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market, as well as the highly anticipated release of the exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series. The initial deliveries have been made to the first 200 retail outlets, with numerous additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced in the near future. For more information, please visit https://ewrcinc.com .

Established in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, Angelini Trading Company was founded with the objective of sourcing exceptional products from the Italian peninsula for global export, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have a longstanding history as merchants and artists, dating back to the 1600s. Although Richard Angelini sadly passed away in 2017, the company remains under family ownership, with his wife, Christina, now serving as the President of the company. For more information, please visit https://angelinitrading.co .

The exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series represents a limited edition collection of NFTs that celebrates and showcases fine wines. This unique series comprises a carefully selected and identifiable range of 10,000 bottles of exceptional wine. Leveraging blockchain technology, each "Bitcoin Wine" in the series consists of two components: (1) a tangible and recognizable bottle of Bitcoin Wine, acting as a "physical token" that owners can proudly display in their homes, and (2) a digital asset, also known as "crypto art," which can be added to their online NFT gallery. These physical tokens and digital assets are only available as a paired ensemble, with each bottle of wine featuring a unique QR code that, when scanned, directly links the viewer to the corresponding digital asset. For more information, please visit https://www.BitcoinWine.co .

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

