Charbone Hydrogen to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference July 13th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- BROSSARD, Québec, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (TSXV:CH, OTCQB:CHHYF, FWB:K47) (“Charbone”) is pleased to announced Mr. Daniel Charette, Chief Operating Officer, will present live at the Small Cap Growth 50 Virtual Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 13th, 2023.



DATE: July 13

TIME: 1:30 PM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/43mPSpB

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 13 or other dates to be confirmed.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Charbone

Charbone is a Canadian green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. With the acquisition of hydroelectric power plants in the United States and Canada, Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial and commercial companies.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “likely”, or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, along with risks relating to the Offering and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678-7171

Email: dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 514 980 5841

Email: dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678-7171

Email: bv@charbone.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

Telephone: (212) 220-2221

Email: johnv@otcmarkets.com