Liquid Cooling Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Liquid Cooling Systems Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Liquid Cooling Systems Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $4.2 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 19%. Further, the market will reach $10.3 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of more than 19%. North America was the largest region in the liquid cooling systems market in 2022.



The increasing demand for liquid cooling systems in the thermal management of smartphones is expected to drive industry growth. Liquid cooling systems in smartphones utilize a heat dissipation principle, employing a heat pipe containing cooling liquid to absorb excess heat from the processor, converting it into vapor.

Learn More In-Depth On The Liquid Cooling Systems Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-cooling-systems-global-market-report

Major liquid cooling systems companies are Schneider Electric SE, Boyd Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Green Revolution Cooling Inc, CoolIT Systems, Lytron Inc, Rittal GmbH & Co, Asetek Inc, HUBER+SUHNER, MillerWelds, Watteredge, Fujitsu, Koolance, Newegg, and Parker NA.

Technological advancements represent a key trend in the liquid cooling system market. Leading market players are actively developing advanced technologies to maintain their market position.

For example, Honeywell, a US-based performance materials and technology company, introduced Solstice E-Cooling in February 2022. This innovative platform utilizes liquid heat transfer agents to efficiently cool high-performance electronics, offering superior performance compared to conventional air and water cooling techniques. Solstice E-Cooling employs a two-phase liquid cooling technology that minimizes environmental impact while delivering uniform and energy-efficient cooling, enhanced heat rejection, and reduced pumping power.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com / sample.aspx?id=9538&type=smp

The global liquid cooling systems market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems, Compressor-based Systems,

2) By Component: Solution, Services,

3) By End User: BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Energy, Other End User

Given the increasing importance of liquid cooling systems in various industries and the projected market growth, the liquid cooling systems market report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, market analysts, investors, and other stakeholders. It provides a detailed understanding of market dynamics, emerging trends, technological advancements, and the competitive landscape, enabling informed decision-making and facilitating strategic initiatives to capitalize on the opportunities in the liquid cooling systems market.

Liquid Cooling Systems Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the liquid cooling systems market size, liquid cooling systems market segments, liquid cooling systems market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model