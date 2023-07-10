Global Extrusion Machinery Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Extrusion Machinery Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Extrusion Machinery Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $7.3 billion in 2022 to $7.6 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4%. Further, the market is expected to expand further and reach $9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 4%. North America was the largest region in the extrusion machinery market in 2022.



The increasing demand for plastic products plays a significant role in driving the growth of the extrusion machinery industry. Plastic products, which are synthetic compounds derived from polymers, require plastic extrusion machines to shape them into various forms, sizes, and structures necessary for their production.

Major extrusion machinery companies are KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, AMUT S.P.A., Hegler Plastik GmbH, Bausano & Figli S.p.A., Windsor Machines Pvt. Ltd., Milacron, Extrusion Technik USA Inc., Yean Horng Machinery Co. Ltd., Everplast Machinery Co. Ltd., Graham Engineering, Reifenhauser Inc., Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., Itib Machinery International, UNION Officine Meccaniche S.p.A, and BC Extrusion Holding GmbH.

One key trend in the extrusion machinery market is product innovation, which is gaining popularity among major companies. These companies are focusing on developing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in September 2021, Uniloy Inc., a US-based blow molding machine and mold technology company, introduced the all-electric Uniloy UCS.E continuous extrusion shuttle machine. This machine stands out for its ability to produce bottles, containers, and technological components ranging in size from 50 ml to 30 l. It also offers co-extrusion capabilities of up to 7 layers, incorporating bio-resins and post-consumer resins (PCR). The UCS.E machine consumes 40% less energy compared to traditional hydraulic shuttle machines due to Uniloy's all-electric platform.

The global extrusion machinery market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Single-Screw, Twin-Screw

2) By Material: Metals, Polymers, Concrete, Ceramics, Foodstuffs

3) By Process: Cold Extrusion, Hot Extrusion, Friction Extrusion, Other Processes

4) By End-Use: Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Packaging, Other End-Uses

Understanding the dynamics and trends within the extrusion machinery market is vital for various stakeholders, including manufacturers, investors, and policymakers. This report serves as a valuable resource for decision-making, enabling businesses to identify growth opportunities, develop strategies, and stay ahead in a competitive landscape. It provides insights into the market's potential, enabling informed choices and fostering innovation. The report encapsulates the present scenario and future prospects of the global extrusion machinery market. By analyzing market trends, growth drivers, and key players, this report delivers crucial information for industry participants, facilitating strategic decision-making and promoting sustainable growth in this dynamic sector.

