Global Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System Market To Garner Revenue Worth USD 265.9 Million in 2022
Global Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System Market Introduction
An advanced automated network security and threat prevention solution is the next generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS). It monitors network traffic to find vulnerabilities like phishing, network intrusions, and other suspicious activities. By identifying unusual behavior including the leaking of private information, the identification of files, and the illicit use of servers, it can identify and stop advanced threats. Without significant hardware modifications, NGIPS links onto the network, offering enterprises the capacity to recognize internal network applications and consumption patterns.
NGIPS solutions often include features such as intrusion detection and prevention, advanced threat intelligence, sandboxing, SSL decryption, network segmentation, and integration with security information and event management (SIEM) systems. They provide administrators with granular visibility and control over network traffic, allowing them to set policies, customize rules, and respond to threats effectively. Another key feature of NGIPS is its ability to perform deep packet inspection, which allows it to examine the content and context of network traffic. This enables NGIPS to detect and block a wide range of threats, including known and unknown malware, command and control communications, zero-day attacks, and application vulnerabilities. Thus, it plays a vital role in today's cybersecurity landscape by providing advanced threat detection and prevention capabilities, which is boosting the next generation intrusion prevention system market.
Global Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System Market Developments
The threat environment is continuously changing as attackers improve their tactics and ramp up the quantity and potency of their strikes. Businesses are planning their defense against recurring attacks that target their most valuable assets and leave little room for error. The capacity of the available technologies to ensure network expansion and safety makes them extremely vulnerable to sophisticated cyber attacks. Thus, to overcome this businesses are using NGIPS which provides complete threat protection that prevents intrusions and protects priceless assets. NGIPS employs a cutting-edge multi-layer strategy in order to handle these unforeseen difficulties and online dangers of the new century, the next generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) was created.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the next generation intrusion prevention system market during the forecast period. According to an IBM analysis, Asia-Pacific area remained the most often targeted region in terms of cyberattacks in 2022, accounting for 31% of all incidents resolved globally. With 48% of incidents, the manufacturing sector was the most often attacked industry in the area. With 18% of the instances, finance and insurance came in second. Due to malicious attacks taking advantage of economic and geopolitical crises, businesses in Asia-Pacific, particularly India, will continue to experience an increase in the quantity and sophistication of cyber attacks. Therefore, it has become essential for businesses to adopt next generation intrusion prevention system for advanced safety. Moreover, end user industries such as IT and telecommunication, automotive and manufacturing are highly looking forward to safeguard their data and thus with the increasing demand for data security the next generation intrusion prevention system market will experience huge growth.
Global Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System Market Key Competitors
o Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
o Cisco Systems, Inc.
o Hewlett-Packard Company
o Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
o iValue InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd.
o Musarubra US LLC
o NSFOCUS.
o Palo Alto Networks
o Secureworks, Inc
o Trend Micro Incorporated
o VMware,Inc.
o Other Market Participants
Global Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System Market
By Offerings
o Hardware
o Solutions
o Services
By Techniques
o Signature-based detection
o Exploit-facing signatures
o Vulnerability-facing signatures
o Anomaly-based detection
Policy Based
By Organization Size
o Small
o Mid-market
o Enterprise
By Deployment
o Cloud
o On-premise
By End User Industry
o Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
o Retail and E-commerce
o Manufacturing
o Healthcare
o IT and Telecommunication
o Automotive
o Government
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
