Global Birefringent Materials Market is Anticipated to Witness CAGR of 3.72% during 2023- 2031
Global Birefringent Materials Market Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and ForecastsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Different crystallographic orientations may correspond to various indices of refraction in crystalline materials. Mineral crystals that frequently exhibit two separate indices of refraction are known as birefringent materials. Widely utilized in optics, birefringent materials are used to make polarizing prisms and retarder plates like the quarter-wave plate. Interference colors can be created by sandwiching a birefringent substance between two crossed polarizers. Calcite is a common birefringent substance as it has a very high degree of birefringence. Furthermore, birefringent materials play a crucial role in producing and regulating polarized light, which has a significant influence on a broad, rapidly expanding spectrum of applications in science and industry. These modern optical systems utilize birefringent materials extensively. China, in particular, has a large manufacturing base and has been actively involved in the production of optical components and materials. Japan and South Korea also have a strong reputation for their advancements in the field of optics and photonics. Thus, due to its fast growing application across various industries will boost the growth of the global birefringent materials market in the upcoming years.
Global Birefringent Materials Market Key Insights
Growth Rate (2023 – 2031): 3.72%
Driver: Rise in demand for birefringent materials to detect the defects in manufacturing
Opportunities: Rising use of birefringent crystals in the clinical diagnostic segment
Their crucial role in modulating the polarization of light, birefringent crystals are significant components in contemporary laser and polarizing technologies. Commercially accessible birefringent crystals such as YVO4, TiO2, LiNbO3, CaCO3, and -BaB2O4 (-BBO) can be used to create optical devices that operate in the mid-IR to ultraviolet (UV) wavelength range. Due to these considerable improvements in nonlinear optical (NLO) crystals and laser frequency conversion techniques, which permit the output wavelengths below 200 nm, deep-ultraviolet (DUV, 200 nm) laser technology has been considerably accelerated recently. As a result, there is an urgent need for polarization devices based on DUV birefringent crystals.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2023-2031. The healthcare industry across Asia pacific is highly growing and investing into innovative materials for medical diagnostics. Birefringent materials are gaining popularity in the medical diagnostics segment as based on birefringence, which is the capacity of substances to alter the polarization state of light, a novel diagnostic technique has been developed. This technique is now being used by the medical professionals all around the world to quickly, accurately, and readily identify harmful germs. Additionally, China, in particular, has a large manufacturing base and has been actively involved in the production of optical components and materials. Japan and South Korea also have a strong reputation for their advancements in the field of optics and photonics. Thus, with advancements and innovations into these materials, it will be highly incorporated across various applications, leading to the growth of the birefringent materials market.
Global Birefringent Materials Market Snapshot
Market Segmentation
• By Type
o Uniaxial
o Biaxial
• By Material
o Quartz
o Calcite
o Alpha-BBO
o Undoped Yttrium Vanadate (YVO4) Crystals
o MgF2 (Magnesium Fluoride) Crystals
o Others
• By Applications
o Optical Instruments
Cameras (Scientific & Industrial)
Microscopes
Polarimeters
Spectrometers
Liquid crystal displays
o Clinical Diagnosis
o Biomedical Imaging
o Others
Companies Included
• Hangzhou Shalom Electro-optics Technology Co., Ltd.
• Newlight Photonics Inc.
• NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD.
• SIMTRUM Pte. Ltd.
• Wavelength Opto-Electronic (S) Pte Ltd
• WTS PHOTONICS CO., LTD
• Other market participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
