Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,969 in the last 365 days.

CalPERS Cybersecurity Attack Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter LLP

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalPERS recently announced that a third-party vendor PBI Research Services/Berwyn Group (PBI) suffered from a cybersecurity attack on May 29, 2023 that impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals personal information. The information potentially impacted in the breach included: first and last name; date of birth; and Social Security number. It could have also included the names of former or current employers, spouses or domestic partners, and children.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against CalPERS and PBI related to this data breach. If you are a current or former employee or member receiving benefits from CalPERS, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from CalPERS that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.


CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 387-7002
EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com
WEB lynchcarpenter.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

CalPERS Cybersecurity Attack Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter LLP

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more