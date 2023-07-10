Global Face Serums Market Recorded Revenue Worth USD 4.8 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
A face serum is a thin skincare product that, in comparison to regular facial moisturizers, has a greater concentration of active chemicals (such as hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and vitamin C). Due to their effectiveness, face serums are commonly used to address specific facial problems including wrinkles, acne, dry skin, and dullness. Depending on the serum usage, they are intended to brighten, moisturize, and offer a number of advantages. Skin serums may be found in a range of formulations, including oils, gels, and some that even resemble water.
Face serums are gaining incredible popularity right now. These highly concentrated skincare solutions are expected to offer the greatest available remedy for challenging skin conditions including dark spots and fine wrinkles. The constituent substances and overall product quality have a significant impact on the results as well, though. In other circumstances, it also depends on their reliability and simplicity of use. As strong chemicals are immediately injected into the skin by serums, with an aim that it can provide a high concentration of active chemicals and sink deeply into the skin, unlike heavy creams, that are made up of smaller molecules with lower penetration power. Thus, visible effects are observed sooner because of the greater concentration.
Women's bodies begin to take a little longer to recover when they enter their 30s. The skin cells need more time to regenerate and repair everyday harm done to them. Face serums are increasingly being used for better, smoother skin in addition to sunscreen and moisturizer to protect the skin. Vitamin C and E-rich antioxidant serums help lighten pigment and shield the skin from photoaging. Because they serve as antioxidants and neutralize the harmful free radicals produced by the sun and pollution before they start the breakdown of collagen, these vitamins are particularly beneficial for the skin. These growth drivers are supporting the growth of the global face serums market.
Global Face Serums Market Developments
In an effort to strengthen their positions in the skincare industry, several cosmetic businesses have started introducing face serums that doctors support in their claims of effectiveness and safety for all skin types. Most companies, if not all, appear to base their brand positioning efforts on female consumers. Vitamin C-based skincare serums have been introduced by many market participants for regular skin care. For instance, Lacto Calamine owned by Piramal Healthcare, a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare company has been a leading player for face moisturizers. Recently in January 2023, the company launched its face serums with various ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid. Thus, by these product expansion strategies, the global face serums market is experiencing huge growth.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the face serums market during the forecast period. Both women and men across Asian countries are now incorporating face serums in their routine for a healthy and glowing skin. As part of the beauty trend, products with active dermatological components are becoming more and more well-liked throughout Asia. In Asia, serums are the facial skincare items with the quickest growth. Their appeal is fueled by the demand for more sophistication and effectiveness as well as the requirement for immediate results. Cosmetic companies in Asia are thus launching new serum products to maintain their position in the market as well as cater to the rising demand. For instance, in August 2022, the most recent PHYTORx series of Booster serums and Face Oils has been introduced by Lotus Professional, a company that closely works with Indian skin. The Lotus Professional PHYTORx Serums are a powerful concentration of active compounds that are designed to address and treat a variety of skincare issues. With their assortment of serums and oils, this solutions-focused launch is useful for addressing any potential issue, whether it be acne, hyperpigmentation, dryness, or inflammation.
Global Face Serums Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 4.8 Bn
Growth Rate (2023 – 2031): 4.89%
Market Segmentation
• By Type
o Anti-ageing Serums
o Brightening Serums
o Hydrating Serums
o Exfoliating Serums
o Firming Serums
o Acne Serums
• By Base
o Water based
o Oil Based
• By Skin Type
o Dry
o Normal
o Combination
o Oily
o Sensitive
• By Gender
o Men
o Women
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
Manufacturers website
E-commerce websites
o Offline
Retail Stores
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Others
Companies Included
• CeraVe
• Clinique Laboratories, llc.
• Helios Lifestyle Private Limited.
• Honasa Consumer Ltd
• La Roche-Posay
• Lakme Cosmetics
• L'Oréal Paris
• Minimalist.
• PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
• plum
• Piramal Healthcare
• Procter & Gamble
• Re'equil
• ST.BOTANICA
• The Body Shop
• TRUPACK SOLUTIONS
• Other Market Participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
