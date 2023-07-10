HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

TAVNEOS (avacopan)

(tav' nee ose)

ChemoCentryx, Inc.

Original Approval date: October 7, 2021

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

TAVNEOS is a drug used with other medicines (such as glucocorticoids) to treat adults with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (specifically, granulomatosis with polyangiitis [GPA], formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis, and microscopic polyangiitis [MPA]).

Vasculitis is a group of diseases that causes inflammation of blood vessels that then results in poor blood flow. This inflammation can lead to organ and tissue damage throughout the body, including the lungs and kidney.

How is this drug used?

TAVNEOS is a capsule taken by mouth. Three capsules are taken two times a day (morning and evening) with food.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved TAVNEOS based on evidence from a clinical trial of 330 patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis (GPA or MPA). The trial was conducted at 143 sites in 18 countries including the United States. This trial assessed both efficacy and safety.

What are the benefits of this drug?

In the clinical trial, a greater proportion of patients who received TAVNEOS for one year with other medicines (including glucocorticoids) achieved sustained disease remission compared to patients who received other medicines without TAVNEOS. The proportion of patients who achieved remission after 6 months of treatment was similar.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The primary endpoint was remission at Week 26 and sustained remission at Week 52. Table 1. Sustained Remission at Week 52 in Phase 3 Trial (Intent-to-Treat Population)

Parameter Prednisone

N=164

n (%) TAVNEOS N=166

n (%) Estimate of

Treatment

Difference

P-valuea Sustained remission at Week 52 90 (54.9%) 109 (65.7%) 12.5%b 0.013 95% CI 46.9, 62.6c 57.9, 72.8c 2.6, 22.3d Source: TAVNEOS Prescribing Information

a 2-sided p-value of Summary Score Test (Agresti 2013)

b Summary Score estimate of the common difference in remission rates (Agresti 2013) by using inverse-variance stratum weights

c Clopper and Pearson exact CI

d Miettinen-Nurminen (Score) confidence limits for the common difference in remission rates

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; N, number of patients in the analysis population for the specified treatment group; n, number of patients with disease remission; % = 100*n/N

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : TAVNEOS worked similarly in male and female patients.

: TAVNEOS worked similarly in male and female patients. Race : TAVNEOS worked similarly in White and Asian patients. The number of patients in other race categories was small; therefore, differences in how TAVENOS worked in other races should be interpreted with caution.

: TAVNEOS worked similarly in White and Asian patients. The number of patients in other race categories was small; therefore, differences in how TAVENOS worked in other races should be interpreted with caution. Age: TAVNEOS worked similarly in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? The efficacy results by demographic subgroups were consistent with the results of the overall population. Figure 1 below shows sustained remission at Week 52 by demographic subgroups of age, sex, and race. Similar results were seen by demographic subgroups at Week 26. Figure 1. Effects of TAVNEOS on Sustained Remission at Week 52 by Demographic Subgroups of Age, Sex, and Race Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Point estimate and 95% confidence interval using normal approximation.

The notation N = XX/YY indicates the sample size for avacopan (TAVNEOS) and prednisone, respectively.

What are the possible side effects?

TAVNEOS may cause serious side effects including liver problems, serious allergic reactions, hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, and serious infections.

The most common side effects that occurred in the TAVNEOS group are pneumonia, granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), acute kidney injury, and urinary tract infection.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 2 is a summary of the most common adverse reactions observed in patients treated with TAVNEOS at the recommended dose that exceeded placebo in the clinical trial. Table 2. Adverse Reactions* Reported in ≥5% of Patients and Higher in the TAVNEOS Groups as Compared With the Prednisone Group in the Phase 3 Trial Source: TAVNEOS Prescribing Information

* Hepatic-related adverse events (including hepatobiliary adverse reactions and liver enzymes abnormalities) occurred in 22 patients (13.3%) in the TAVNEOS group and 19 patients (11.6%) in the prednisone group.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was similar in male and female patients.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar in male and female patients. Race : Generally, the occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Asian patients. The number of patients in other race categories was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects in other races should be interpreted with caution.

: Generally, the occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Asian patients. The number of patients in other race categories was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects in other races should be interpreted with caution. Age: The occurrence of serious side effects was greater in patients older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 3 below summarizes the occurrence of adverse events by sex, race, and age subgroups. Table 3. Subgroup Analysis of Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (Overall and Serious) by Sex, Race, and Age

Subgroup TEAE Serious TEAE Prednisone

N=164 TAVNEOS

N=166 Prednisone

N=164 TAVNEOS

N=166 Sex Male 87/88 (98.9) 97/98 (99.0) 43/88 (48.9) 43/98 (43.9) Female 74/76 (97.4) 67/68 (98.5) 31/76 (40.8) 27/68 (39.7) Race White 137/140 (97.9) 136/138 (98.6) 64/140 (45.7) 56/138 (40.6) Asian 15/15 (100) 17/17 (100) 7/15 (46.7) 7/17 (41.2) Black or African American 2/2 (100) 3/3 (100) 0/2 (0) 2/3 (66.7) Others 7/7 (100) 8/8 (100) 3/7 (42.9) 5/8 (62.5) Age, years <65 88/90 (97.8) 79/80 (98.8) 38/90 (42.2) 28/80 (35.0) ≥65 73/74 (98.6) 85/86 (98.8) 36/74 (48.6) 42/86 (48.8) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: TEAE, treatment-emergent adverse event

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 2 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TAVNEOS.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Sex

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 summarizes the percentage of patients by race enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TAVNEOS.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Race

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 summarizes the percentage of patients by age enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TAVNEOS.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Age

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 4 below summarizes demographics of patients in the clinical trial. Table 4. Baseline Demographics of Patient Population in Clinical Trial

Demographic Parameter Prednisone

N=164 TAVNEOS

N=166 Sex, n (%) Male 88 (53.7) 98 (59.0) Female 76 (46.3) 68 (41.0) Age, years Mean (SD) 60.5 (14.5) 61.2 (14.6) Min, max 15, 88 13, 83 Race, n (%) White 140 (85.4) 138 (83.1) Black or African American 2 (1.2) 3 (1.8) Asian 15 (9.1) 17 (10.2) Other 7 (4.3) 8 (4.8) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 5 (3.0) 7 (4.2) Not Hispanic or Latino 157 (95.7) 151 (91.0) Not reported/Unknown 2 (1.2) 8 (4.8) Region, n (%) North America 25 (15.2) 34 (20.5) Europe and rest of world except Japan 129 (78.7) 121 (72.9) Japan 10 (6.1) 11 (6.6) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

How were the trials designed?

TAVNEOS was evaluated in one pivotal clinical trial of 330 patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis.

In the pivotal clinical trial, patients were randomly assigned to receive TAVNEOS or placebo for 52 weeks. Patients in the placebo group received a glucocorticoid taper over 20 weeks. Neither the patients nor healthcare providers knew which medication was being given. Patients in both groups received background immunosuppressive treatment (cyclophosphamide or rituximab) and were allowed to receive additional glucocorticoids. The benefit of TAVNEOS in comparison to placebo was assessed by proportion of patients who achieved remission at Week 26 and sustained remission at Week 52. Data from this trial were also analyzed for the assessment of side effects.

How were the trials designed? TAVNEOS was evaluated in a double-blind, active-controlled study in 330 patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed ANCA-associated vasculitis. Patients were randomized 1:1 to one of the following treatment groups: TAVNEOS group (N=166): Patients received TAVNEOS 30 mg twice daily for 52 weeks plus prednisone-matching placebo for 20 weeks Prednisone group (N=164): Patients received TAVNEOS-matched placebo twice daily for 52 weeks plus prednisone (tapered from 60 mg/day to 0 mg/day over 20 weeks) All patients in both groups received one of the following standard immunosuppressive regimens: Cyclophosphamide, intravenous (IV): 15 mg/kg IV up to 1.2 g maximum every 2 to 3 weeks for 13 weeks, followed by oral azathioprine 1 mg/kg/day with titration up to 2 mg/kg/day (or mycophenolate mofetil at a target dose of 2 g/day if azathioprine was contraindicated) from Week 15 onwards

Cyclophosphamide, oral: 2 mg/kg/day (maximum 200 mg/day) for 14 weeks, followed by azathioprine 1 mg/kg day with titration up to 2 mg/kg/day (or mycophenolate mofetil at a target dose of 2 g/day if azathioprine was contraindicated) from Week 15 onwards

Rituximab, IV: 375 mg/m2 once weekly for 4 weeks without azathioprine or mycophenolate mofetil Glucocorticoids were allowed as pre-medication for rituximab to reduce hypersensitivity reactions, taper after glucocorticoids given during the Screening period, treatment of persistent vasculitis, worsening of vasculitis, or relapses, as well as for non-vasculitis reasons such as adrenal insufficiency. The primary endpoints of the study were disease remission at Week 26 and sustained disease remission at Week 52. Disease remission was defined as achieving a Birmingham Vasculitis Activity Score (BVAS) of 0 and no use of glucocorticoids for treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis from Week 22 to Week 26. Sustained remission was defined as remission at Week 26 and remission at Week 52, without relapse between Week 26 and Week 52. Remission at Week 52 was defined as BVAS of 0 and no use of glucocorticoids for treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis from Week 48 to Week 52. Relapse was defined as occurrence of one major item, at least three non-major items, or one to two non-major items for at least two consecutive visits on the BVAS after remission (BVAS of 0) had been achieved.

