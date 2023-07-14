Market Analysis: Safety Glasses Market, Spray Tanning Market, Commercial and Household Water Systems Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Safety Glasses Market, Spray Tanning Market, Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safety Glasses Market is expected to grow from USD 1.70 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.80% during the forecast period.The Safety Glasses market targets individuals and industries that require eye protection in various environments. This includes construction workers, manufacturing employees, laboratory technicians, healthcare professionals, and individuals participating in activities such as sports, hunting, and shooting. The primary factors driving revenue growth in the Safety Glasses market include an increase in awareness of the benefits of eye protection, stricter regulations and guidelines, and advancements in technology and materials used in the production of safety glasses.One of the latest trends in the Safety Glasses market is the incorporation of smart technology and features in safety glasses. This includes features such as adjustable tint, anti-glare, and anti-fog lenses, and the ability to connect to smartphones and other devices. Additionally, there has been a rise in the popularity of safety glasses that are designed to be stylish and fashionable, allowing individuals to wear them in various settings.

There are different types of safety glasses available in the market, each with its unique features and benefits. Polycarbonate lens glasses are known for their impact-resistant nature and durability, making them ideal for workers in high-risk environments. Plastic (CR39) lens glasses are lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods, making them perfect for individuals who require glasses for daily use. Trivex lens glasses are known for their scratch-resistant and impact-resistant properties, making them the preferred choice for people who require safety glasses for outdoor activities. Other types of safety glasses include glass lenses, prescription lenses, and polarized lenses, catering to the specific needs of the users.

Safety glasses are essential in multiple industries such as manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, chemicals, mining, pharmaceuticals, and others, to protect the eyes from hazards such as radiation, flying debris, chemicals, and more. The manufacturing industry benefits from safety glasses as they help prevent eye injuries from debris generated during the manufacturing process. Construction and oil and gas industries require safety glasses to reduce exposure to dust, chemicals, and other materials. In the chemicals industry, safety glasses protect workers from potential splashes and spills. The mining industry uses safety glasses to protect workers from dust, flying debris, and hazardous gases. In the pharmaceutical industry, safety glasses are used to minimize the risk of contamination from manufacturing or handling processes.

The North America region is expected to dominate the global Safety Glasses market due to increased awareness among people towards workplace safety. It is estimated to hold a market share of approximately 35% in 2022.The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of safety measures in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and mining. The market share of the Safety Glasses market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to reach around 30% by 2030.Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the Safety Glasses market, propelled by the strict safety regulations enforced by the European Union. It is estimated to hold a market share of approximately 25% in 2022.The Middle East and Africa and South America are projected to grow at a moderate pace due to the limited adoption of safety standards in these regions. The market share of the Safety Glasses market in these regions is expected to be around 5% and 3%, respectively, by 2030.

The global safety glasses market is highly competitive and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.80% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Some of the prominent players operating in the safety glasses market include 3M, Honeywell, MCR Safety, Kimberly-Clark, MSA, Radians, Yamamoto Kogaku, Bolle Safety, Gateway Safety, Dräger, Midori Anzen, DEWALT, Delta Plus, Uvex Safety Group, Protective Industrial Products, Carhartt, and Pyramex.

The sales revenue figures of some of these companies are as follows:

- 3M: $32.2 billion in 2020

- Honeywell: $32.7 billion in 2020

- MSA: $1.2 billion in 2020

- Uvex Safety Group: $665 million in 2020

- Pyramex: $40 million in 2020

The Spray Tanning Market is expected to grow from USD 349.70 Million in 2022 to USD 479.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.The Spray Tanning market targets individuals seeking a safe and convenient alternative to traditional tanning methods. This market is primarily focused on women between the ages of 18-35 who value their appearance and are willing to spend money on tanning products. Additionally, the market has expanded to include men and older individuals who seek a bronzed look without the risk of sun damage.The major factors driving revenue growth of the Spray Tanning market include the increasing demand for safe and effective tanning methods and the rise in consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of traditional tanning methods. With an increasing number of studies highlighting the dangers of prolonged sun exposure and tanning bed use, consumers are turning towards healthier alternatives like spray tanning. Additionally, the convenience of spray tanning, as it can be done at home or in salons, is also driving revenue growth in the market.

The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth in the spray tanning market due to the increasing demand for beauty products coupled with rising disposable incomes and a high concentration of youth population. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to have the least market share in the global spray tanning market due to a lack of awareness and a conservative attitude towards beauty trends.Based on the market analysis, North America is expected to hold a market share of around 38% in the global spray tanning market, while Europe is expected to hold a market share of around 28%. The APAC region is expected to have a market share of around 19%, Latin America with a share of around 9%, and the Middle East and Africa with a share of around 6% during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies in the spray tanning market include Tampa Bay Tan, Fake Bake, Sunless, GloBody, Bondi Sands, Million Dollar Tan, VANI-T, Aviva Labs, NUDA, Sjolie, Suntana Spray Tan, SUN LABS, SunFX, Oztan Cosmetics, St.Tropez, Sienna X, Kahuna Bay Tan, MineTan, Skinny Tan, and Tan Incorporated.

Several of the top players in the spray tanning market have reported strong sales revenues in recent years. For example, St.Tropez reported sales of over $50 million in 2019, while SunFX reported annual revenues of over $10 million.

The Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.80 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period.The global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems market has witnessed a significant surge in demand over the past few years. The increasing need for clean and safe drinking water, due to rising water contamination levels, has propelled the growth of this market. The growing concern among people about the health risks associated with contaminated water has resulted in a shift towards clean and purified water. Additionally, stringent regulations and guidelines set by government bodies in various countries have also played a significant role in driving the growth of this market.The market is segmented into two major categories - Commercial and Household water purification systems. The commercial segment is expected to experience robust growth due to an increase in industrialization and urbanization leading to higher levels of pollution, resulting in water contamination. Moreover, the household segment is also expected to witness growth due to a growing awareness among people regarding the importance of consuming clean and healthy water.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the commercial and household water purification systems market. The North American market is expected to capture about 35% of the market share, with the US being the major contributor due to increasing concerns regarding water contamination and the growing awareness of the benefits of filtered water. Europe is expected to capture about 30% of the market share due to stringent regulations regarding water safety and high disposable income. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to the increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water in developing countries such as India and China. The market share of this region is expected to be around 25%. The Middle East and Africa region are also expected to witness steady growth, with a market share of about 10%. However, these numbers are subject to change based on changing market trends and demand patterns.

The global Commercial and Household Water Purification Systems Market is highly competitive, with dominant players such as A.O. Smith, Pentair, Boomma, Coway Aquaphor, Culligan (BDT Capital), Whirlpool, Philips, 3M, LG, BWT, Panasonic, Kent RO Systems, Doulton, Toray, Amway, BRITA, Midea, Haier, Qinyuan (Unilever), Angel, Royalstar, MI, and Gree driving the market. These companies offer a wide range of water purification systems for both commercial and household use.

Sales figures for some of the leading companies in the commercial and household water purification systems market include A.O. Smith - $3.2 billion, Pentair - $2.99 billion, and LG Electronics - $56.5 billion.

